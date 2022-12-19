‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One on One: Part 2’ Won’t Air Until 2023

The hit TLC reality show Sister Wives has entertained fans for seventeen seasons. It follows Kody Brown and his multiple wives as they deal with the difficulties that come along with a polygamist lifestyle. Kody and his wives experienced more drama than ever in the most recent episodes. Every season of Sister Wives ends with a “One on One” with Kody and one of the wives. There are three “One on One” episodes for season 17. “One on One: Part 1” is aired on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10/9c on TLC, but fans won’t get to watch Sister Wives Season 17 “One on One: Part 2” until next month.

Kody Brown and Sukanya Krishnan will return for ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One on One: Part 2’ next month. | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One on One: Part 1’ aired on Dec. 18

In part 1 of the three-part special, host Sukanya Krishnan takes a deep dive into the incidents that evolved within the Brown family over the past year. It mostly focused on Christine’s decision to divorce Kody and remove herself from the family. We saw clips of Kody and Christine discussing her decision, and Christine became angry when Kody compared their marriage to his marriage with Meri. Both Robyn and Meri felt betrayed by Christine’s decision to leave, and Robyn stated that she wished Christine “had let her in” over the past few years.

Meri also received a shock when Krishnan revealed that Kody wanted to reconcile their relationship after she gave him Rice Krispy Treats. Apparently, this was all news to Meri, though.

Many fans were confused at TLC’s lack of new information regarding the air date for the Sister Wives Season 17 “One on One: Part 2.” Even though the network announced the premiere date for part 1, it seemed odd not to reveal when parts 2 and 3 would air. However, it looks like producers wanted to get the most eyes possible on the next premiere date. They saved the announcement for during the part 1 premiere.

Sister Wives Season 17, “One on One: Part 2,” premieres on New Year’s Day in 2023. This means fans get to digest all the drama that occurred in part 1 as they prepare to watch part 2. Typically, the show would air the next episode during the normal time slot one week later, but that happens to fall on Christmas Day. It’s likely TLC moved the dates to give more people the opportunity to watch it when it airs live.

Where to watch ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One on One: Part 2’

Get your popcorn ready to watch more drama surrounding the Brown family! Fans can watch Sister Wives Season 17, “One on One: Part 2,” when it airs on TLC on Jan. 1, 2023. episodes are also available on fuboTV, Sling, Hulu Live TV, and Philo streaming services. Additionally, folks can purchase episodes on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and iTunes.

Sister Wives Seasons 1-17 are currently available on Hulu.