‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Spoilers: Does Christine Brown Sell Her House in Flagstaff?

In the October 23 episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown and Kody Brown discuss what to do with her home in Flagstaff, Arizona. While preparing for her move to Utah with Truely Brown, Christine is trying to figure out whether she should sell her home or not. So did the Sister Wives star end up selling her home? Here’s what we know.

Christine is deciding whether or not to sell her home in Flagstaff

In the October 23 episode of Sister Wives, Christine sits down with Kody to discuss what her plan is regarding whether or not she should her home in Flagstaff. “We’re moving and keeping this house,” the mother of six tells Kody.

In just a matter of weeks, Ysabel is moving to North Caroline to college. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Christine’s other daughter, Gwendlyn, is not able to move into a dorm and is going to need a place to stay. Christine’s idea was to keep her Flagstaff home after moving to Utah with Truely, just so Gwendlyn can stay there and it would make it easier for Christine to come back for visits to Flagstaff.

Kody liked the idea of keeping the house for just the convenience it brings. “That’s actually probably a really good idea,” he tells her.

Did Christine sell her home in Flagstaff?

In September 2018, Christine and Kody originally purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $520,000. The 2,400-square-foot house sits atop a 2.5 acre lot with views of the surrounding mountains. While Kody and Christine bought the home together, he was removed from the deed in August 2020, making her the sole owner of the home.

It appears that Christine’s plan to keep the house changed after her conversation with Kody. According to the listing (via Realtor), on August 5, Christine listed the home for $725,000. The house stayed on the market for a few months before selling on Ocotober 8, 2021, for $700,000.

Fans are assuming that with the conversation she had with Kody, she used the money from the Flagstaff home to put towards her new $1.1 million home in Murray, Utah, where she currently resides with Truely.

Kody wants Christine to put the money toward paying off the Coyote Pass property

Kody’s other idea was to sell Christine’s house and put the money towards paying off Coyote Pass so “Janelle can actually build on it.”

Christine was admitaly against that idea. “If I’m going to sell my house, I’m going to keep the proceeds from selling my house. And put it towards the next house that I purchase. So if I sell, I’m not gonna put that money into Coyote Pass,” Christine tells the cameras.

She said that she isn’t going to live on the family’s property, therefore it doesn’t make sense for her to put any more money into Coyote Pass. Kody claims that the house belongs to the family, since he paid the downpayment of it. “I’ve been making every payment on this house. Every one. So no, I won’t be giving him any of the money from the sale of my house,” Christine says.

In the preview for the upcoming October 30 episode of Sister Wives, Christine stands her ground regarding making decisions on her Flagstaff home. “My name is the only name on this house. So legally, i get to make all the decisions,” she says.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

