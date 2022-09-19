‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody Brown’s relationship with his son, Garrison Brown, hasn’t gotten any better since last season. Garrison is now ready to cut his father out of his life “forever.” Here are the reasons why he isn’t interested in continuing a relationship with his father.

Kody’s damaged relationship with his sons, Gabriel and Garrison

In Sister Wives Season 16, Janelle’s sons, Garrison and Gabriel, disagreed with their dad about his coronavirus (COVID-19) rules. Kody had implemented strict lockdown rules during the pandemic. Garrison and Gabriel kept working and going to school and continued seeing their girlfriends.

Since Garrison and Gabriel lied to their father about leaving the house, Kody has wanted his sons to move out. However, Janelle didn’t kick them out as Kody wanted, saying it’s ridiculous to do to their sons in the middle of a pandemic.

At the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all reunion, Kody admitted that he had damaged his relationship with Janelle’s sons. He said it would require therapy to get back to what it was before.

Garrison wants to cut his father, Kody, out of his life

On the September 18 episode of Sister Wives, Kody updates fans on his relationship with his sons. “Ok, I just got off the phone with Garrison. Oh, my goodness. Stupid stuff. He’s like blaming me for all of the COVID stuff going on in our family. This has gone too long,” Kody tells the camera.

Kody explained that Garrison, who he asked to leave the house six months ago, bought a trailer to live in outside of Janelle’s home. However, since the trailer isn’t ready to move into it, Garrison is still living in the house. Since then, he’s contracted coronavirus and has given it to his mom Janelle, his girlfriend, and his siblings, Gabriel and Savanah.

Kody is frustrated with Garrison trying to cut him out over coronavirus regulations. “And then he’s mad at me that I’m not coming around, and he basically tried to cut [the] relationship. “I love you, dad, but this is goodbye forever,'” Kody says.

Kody is tired of being called a “hypocrite” by his sons. “Garrison calls me up with his narcissistic attitude and goes, ‘This is your fault, and I’m never gonna be around you again,'” Kody reveals.

Kody’s children are tired of the ‘favoritism’

According to Janelle, her children are growing tired of seeing their father, Kody, treat his wives and children differently based on their compliance with the strict coronavirus rules. “He’s telling his dad, ‘I’m done. I’m done with you ’cause I don’t like how I think my mom is being treated, how we’re being treated at this house,” says Janelle.

Janelle says Garrison and Gabriel’s poor relationship with Kody aren’t just about his strict rules. “For my boys, there’s so much more going on than just this fight over whether whose COVID rules should be followed,” she says.

“They have for a long time perceived that Kody’s focus, his time, everything was spent on the majority at Robyn’s house even when he lived in Vegas. But they’re very frustrated. They feel like there’s been a real preference for Robyn,” Janelle admits.

“Janelle’s kids have been frustrated with him for years because of the way that he’s treated Janelle for years,” Christine adds.

Will Kody be able to get through to his sons before their relationship is broken beyond repair? Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next.

