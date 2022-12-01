‘Sister Wives’ Spoiler: Janelle Brown Says She Became Her Own ‘Hero’ and ‘Rescued Herself’

In a commercial sneak preview for the upcoming December 4 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown questions whether he and Janelle brown can fix their rocky marriage. While Kody thinks Janelle is too independent, she says she had to become that way to survive plural marriage. The mother of six said that she had to become her own “hero” and rescue herself because Kody wasn’t there.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody thinks Janelle’s independence translates to a lack of ‘respect’ for him

Janelle and Kody have been spiritually married since 1993. Throughout their decades-long plural marriage, Janelle has been known as the independent, career-oriented wife.

Janelle’s independence only became an issue for Kody when the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused the family to split in two. In Sister Wives Seasons 15 and 16, Kody was upset with both her and Christine Brown for not abiding by his strict anti-coronavirus protocol and instead continued to travel to see their children and grandchildren while following the CDC’s guidelines.

Now in Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle decides to buy herself a fifth-wheel trailer to start living on the Coyote Pass property with plans to begin building her dream home. Kody feels like he wasn’t involved in the decision-making of this plan and becomes increasingly bitter at Janelle for her independence.

Kody believes her independence comes from a place of disrespect. He revealed that he couldn’t love a woman who doesn’t respect him, essentially telling his second wife that he no longer loves her.

Janelle says she had to become her own ‘hero’ to rescue herself

In a commercial preview for the upcoming episode, Janelle reveals how bad her marriage to Kody has gotten over the years. She said, “The last few years have been rocky for Kody and I.”

In the clip, Kody leans in aggressively to Janelle, telling her, “You and I haven’t been acting like a married couple for most of our marriage, Janelle.” Check out the clip below (via Reddit):

Kody tells Janelle she’s been acting like a “single woman” for years. “I thought that was what plural marriage was about, like being independent,” she retorts. “I decided to be my own hero and rescued myself. And I started doing things for myself,” Janelle tells the cameras.

Kody insists their marriage is no longer a “good fit.” And Janelle asks him directly, “Do you want the plural family still?”

‘Sister Wives’ fans are convinced that Kody and Janelle will divorce too

A Sister Wives fan filmed the TLC clip and posted it to the Sister Wives subreddit with the caption: “You can’t convince me that Janelle isn’t leaving.”

As Sister Wives Season 17 goes on, an increasing number of fans believe that Janelle will end up leaving Kody this season.

Many fans were calling out Kody for his unfair behavior of asking his wives to wait for his approval before making any decision.

A Reddit user commented, “Kody is really sitting here acting like his wives should freeze and pause their existence when he isn’t in their presence. What was she supposed to do when he was spending time with his other wives?”

They continued, “Of course, she had to be independent and make the decisions she felt were best for her and her children. How dare she make Kody’s life easier by taking the wheel and handling things while he was away!”

Will Janelle do as her former sister wife, Christine, has done and leave Kody? While many Sister Wives fans hope that’s the case, they will have to tune in to find out if Janelle escapes polygamy too.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

