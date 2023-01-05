‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: Janelle Brown Is ‘So Tired’ of ‘Counselor’ Robyn ‘Placating’ Kody During Outbursts

In a preview for the last part of Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion, Janelle Brown calls out Robyn Brown. Janelle is “so tired” of “counselor Robyn” inserting herself in her marital disagreements with her now estranged husband, Kody Brown.

Janelle Brown on ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

Janelle is ‘tired of counselor Robyn.’

In the preview for part 3 of the Sister Wives One-on-One special (via US Weekly), Janelle Brown discusses the final moments of her marriage before her separation. She is most frustrated with her former sister wife, Robyn, coddling Kody and playing mediator during their disagreements.

“I’m tired of counselor Robyn. Like ‘Oh yeah, your pain, your pain,'” Janelle said about Robyn. “He acts like he’s the only person who’s been rejected, who’s been hurt,” she says about her estranged husband.

“The whole thing with Christine has been coming for a long time, and he acts so surprised by it. I’m just a little like, ‘Okay, alright,'” she tells the host, Sukanya Krishnan.

“It just feels like she’s placating him,” Janelle said of Robyn, who’s constantly comforting Kody during his outbursts.

Janelle says her sons Gabriel and Garrison feel rejected by Kody

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Kody damaged his relationships with his sons, Gabriel and Garrison Brown.

As seen in Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle said the “first ultimatum” was that Kody wanted his sons to apologize to him and Robyn for not abiding by the strict rules and accusing Robyn of being the mastermind behind the rules.

“He’s like, ‘Oh [you] gotta apologize to us, to me, to her.’ And I’m like, you know, there was rejection. My boys feel just as rejected by this,” Janelle says in the clip.

But according to Janelle, while Kody says he doesn’t expect an apology from them anymore, he hasn’t reached out to his sons to have a conversation. “He’s not [really] made any effort. He’s still acting like they need to come to him,” Janelle reveals.

Janelle felt Kody was accusing her of being the ‘wayward wife’

In Kody and Janelle’s final discussion in the Sister Wives Season 17 finale, he said she was “culpable” for all of the division within the family.

“I’m like, ‘Hey dude, this is like a multi-piece thing here.’ I felt like I was being called to repentance,” Janelle said. The mother of six felt like Kody was accusing her of being the problem.

“[Kody was saying,]’ You’re the wayward wife who disrespects me, and it’s all your fault, so it’s time to come to repentance and see the light.'”

Kody felt like that conversation with Janelle was his “breaking point.” He realizes now that the anger was “ridiculous,” but Janelle’s perceived “lack of empathy” amid his divorce from Christine Brown made him bitter.

“That kind of s*** is petty, but it made me bitter. What I really felt like was, ‘Janelle, you’re not leaving. You’re not supposed to be leaving. You’re friends with Christine. You’re betraying me,'” Kody confesses. “It was all an emotion of betrayal and rejection.”

There will be a lot to unpack during part 3 of the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion. Hopefully, this episode will provide more context behind Janelle and Kody’s separation, which fans are desperate to know.

Part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special airs Sunday, January 8, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.