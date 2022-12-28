‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: Shocking New Information Revealed in Episode Descriptions for One-on-One Reunion Parts 2 and 3

Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion Part 1 revealed Janelle Brown is separated from Kody Brown and that Kody decided to divorce Meri Brown. Sister Wives fans can’t wait for Parts 2 and 3, which will air soon. The TV Guide descriptions for the episodes provide some shocking new information.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sister Wives Season 17.

Kody Brown and Sukanya Krishnan will return for ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One on One: Part 2’ next month. | TLC

‘Sister Wives’ One-on-One: Part 1

In Part 1 of the Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One,’ which aired on December 18, 2022, Janelle revealed that she and her husband, Kody Brown, have separated.

The mother of six decided to leave her husband after observing how he had been treating their children. It surprised fans to find out they had separated months ago. While Kody and Janelle were never legally married, they’ve been spiritually married since 1993.

Meri revealed that Kody had decided they were divorced on their last anniversary. She called him up, and he told her it was a mistake since they were not married. She wanted to go public about Kody’s decision, but he didn’t want the negative press.

Kody and Meri were married since 1990, legally until 2004, and spiritually until 2021. Currently, Kody Brown is only spiritually or lawfully married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.

In the episode, Kody accuses Christine Brown, who divorced him in 2021, that she was the one who blocked his reconciliation attempt with Meri. He claims that she freaked out and put a stop to it. Christine claims it was a lie and that she would never do that.

‘Sister Wives’ One-on-One: Part 2 episode description

With a break for Christmas, Part 2 of the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion will air on January 1, 2023, on TLC. The TV Guide description for the episode reveals Part 2 of the reunion will shed light on Janelle’s decision to leave Kody. Apparently, this isn’t the first time she’s separated from him.

“As the sit-downs continue, the Browns reveal difficulties that go back decades, including a short time where Janelle left the family. The family discusses Kody’s meltdown, and Robyn shares anger over the lack of support from her sister wives,” the TV Guide episode description reads.

Janelle leaving the family for a short period is new information not made known to Sister Wives fans. This is going to be interesting to find out when this happened and why.

‘Sister Wives’ One-on-One: Part 3 episode description

Episode 17 marks the end of Sister Wives Season 17 and will air Sunday, January 8, 2023. The third and final part of the ‘One-on-One’ reunion will reveal the truth behind what caused Janelle and Kody’s separation.

“In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody is confronted with the question of whether he has a ‘favorite wife.’ Then, Kody and Janelle open up about the conflict over holidays and reveal the status of their relationship,” the TV Guide reads.

Sister Wives fans are eager to find out what happened between Kody and Janelle that caused them to separate. This is going to be a reunion to remember.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.