‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: The Thoughtful Gift Meri Gave to Kody That Made Him Consider a Reconciliation

In the preview for the Sister Wives Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ reunion, Kody Brown reveals he was considering reconciling his estranged marriage with his first wife, Meri Brown. She had given him this special gift that made Kody rethink his marriage with her. What was that touching gift?

Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 15 | TLC

Kody claims Christine put a stop to his attempt at reconciliation with Meri

In a new teaser (via Us Weekly), Kody claims that Christine had stopped the idea of him reconciling with Meri. “When we moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, I was trying to reconcile with Meri,” he said.

Kody Brown, Sukanya Krishnan, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 ‘One-on-One’ | TLC

“Meri had gave me this really cool birthday present. I’m in this place, expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, that I might reconcile with Meri. And Christine lost her s*** that day,” he revealed to the reunion host, Sukanya Krishnan.

Meri’s thoughtful gift which made Kody want to get back together

In a clip for the upcoming episode, another teaser (via ET) revealed the gift that made Kody reconsider his marriage to Meri. Kody and Meri’s 30th anniversary was in the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ended up being a picnic, which was documented in Sister Wives Season 15, Episode 8.

In a flashback, Kody receives a gift bag from Meri for their anniversary. “Guess how many’s in there,” Meri asked Kody. In the bag was Kody’s favorite thing Meri makes, Rice Krispie Treats. There were 30 of them, one for every year of their marriage.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 15 | TLC

In the season 15 clip, Kody didn’t even know how many years they had been married. The discussion that took place once they got in the car didn’t seem very romantic. Kody seemed more distant from her than ever.

But fast forward to the ‘One-on-One’ reunion, Kody said she remembers it differently. “It wasn’t what it was. It was I was no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her. I was willing to see the error of my ways. And then work to determine whether we were good with each other anymore,” Kody said.

Meri had no idea Kody wanted to get back together

When the host, Sukanya, revealed Kody’s intentions of reconciling to Meri, she was stunned. “It’s interesting that he felt like that because that is also the same day that we went out on a picnic. And he was saying, ‘No, you’re supposed to have been courting me,'” Meri revealed.

Meri gave some insight into what happened after behind the scenes of the picnic. “After I turned off my camera, I put my arms around him up around his neck, and I said, ‘What would you do if I just kissed you right now?’ He was physically a board, and he was backing up. He’s like, ‘I can’t do that,'” she revealed.

“It makes me feel good that he was considering it, but it didn’t last the evening, I guess,” Meri said. “I would be open to it,” she concluded.

Meri had never heard about Kody considering reconciling with her, nor that Christine was against it. It will be interesting to find out if Kody is still interested in getting back together with Meri or if it was just a passing thought. Fans will have to tune in to find out.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.