‘Sister Wives’ Star and Self-Professed ‘Alpha Male’ Kody Brown Denies Playing the ‘Victim’ in a Fan Cameo

Sister Wives star Kody Brown shares his family’s struggles during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He addresses the claims he has played the “victim,” and doesn’t think that anyone in the family is a victim. The self-professed “alpha male” reveals that he struggles with being honest about the state of his family after the pandemic caused “division.”

Kody is a self-professed ‘alpha male’

In the Cameo for a fan, Kody starts by thanking the person for being a fan of the show and for recognizing him as an alpha male. “Sometimes I don’t feel like an alpha male,” Kody admits. Check out the Cameo below (via Reddit):

“Because on the show, what we publish is sort of our trauma, our trouble, our experiences, our pain. And I don’t like expressing that a lot,” Kody tells the fan.

As Sister Wives fans know, 2020 was a challenging year for the Brown family. Both Christine and Janelle Brown struggled to abide by Kody’s “unrealistic” expectations regarding protecting the family against the coronavirus.

With Kody almost entirely locked down with his fourth wife, Robyn, Christine could recognize her strength as a single mother. Not having Kody there gave her the confidence to leave her marriage to him. She has since bought a house in Murray, Utah, and enjoying her time with her children and grandchildren.

Kody says the pandemic caused ‘division’ within the family

In the fan cameo, Kody opens up about how the coronavirus pandemic has caused his family to split up. Not only did Kody lose his marriage to Christine, but the way he handled the pandemic has damaged many of his relationships with his older children.

“COVID has been hard on us as an epidemic as a pandemic. Because it put our family in a very difficult place,” Kody admits. He said the pandemic caused “a lot of separation, a lot of division, [and] a lot of different opinions.”

The father of 18 says, “And it was very hard. And I’ve heard from a lot of people that that has happened to a lot of families.”

Kody admits he did contract coronavirus, but that he can’t talk about it because it would be a ‘spoiler’ for Sister Wives Season 17. “So I can’t talk about the experience,” Kody tells the Sister Wives fan.

‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown denies being a ‘victim’

As Sister Wives fans have watched seasons 16 and 17, many viewers have called out Kody for playing the “victim.” However, Kody doesn’t see himself or anyone in the family as a victim.

The polygamist told the fan, “It seems like I’m complaining, like I’m making myself a victim, which please don’t think anybody in this family is a victim.”

The Brown family is going through many changes in Sister Wives Season 17 with Christine divorcing Kody, Janelle moving int an RV, and Meri finding herself at the edge of the family. Fans will have to keep watching to find out how the family resolves these issues.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

