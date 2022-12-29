‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Advises Fans To ‘Let That Sh*t Go’ in Sassy Selfies Amid Reunion Drama With Ex Kody

In the preview for Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion episode, Kody Brown accuses Christine of ‘sh*t talking’ and blocking his potential reconciliation with Meri Brown. Seemingly in response to Kody’s allegations, Christine advises her Instagram followers to “let that sh*t go” and move on in a series of sassy selfies.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Kody Brown accuses Christine Brown of ‘playing games’

After over 27 years of marriage, Christine decided to leave her loveless marriage to Kody in early 2021, as featured on Sister Wives Season 17. She publicly announced her divorce from Kody to her Instagram followers on Nov. 2, 2021. After going public, she returned to talk about her split in the 3-part Sister Wives Season 17 One-on-One reunion special.

In Part 1 of the reunion, which aired Dec. 18, Kody accused Christine of blocking his efforts to reconcile with his estranged wife, Meri Brown. However, Christine admittedly denied it ever happened, saying she has always supported his other marriages.

Next, Kody accused Christine of playing games with him, which is why he claimed he didn’t believe her when she told him she wanted a divorce. “Initially, my issue was I thought Christine was playing a game,” Kody told the reunion host Sukanya Krishnan. “I was ambivalent. I was trying to be stoic about it.”

He then accused her of other forms of controlling the marriage. “She’s a game player. From the time we were married, [it was] manipulation, pouting, temper tantrums, just behavior things,” he said.

Christine Brown talks about moving on in her Instagram caption

On Dec. 28, Christine posted a series of sassy selfies to her 1 million Instagram followers with a caption about how she’s moving on. The three photos show Christine wagging her finger to the camera, laughing, and striking a pose in front of her holiday decorations.

She captioned the post, “You know, there’s just no such thing as a do-over! There’s no such thing as ‘should have done.’ Let that sh*t go!” The mother of six added a series of hashtags: “#moveon #letitgo #letthatshitgo #dudegetoverit.” Many Sister Wives fans were commenting on how happy and healthy she looks after her split from Kody.

Kody accuses Christine of talking ‘sh*t’ behind her sister wives’ backs

In a preview for the upcoming Jan. 1 episode of Sister Wives (via US Weekly), Kody accuses Christine of talking badly about her other sister wives to him throughout their marriage.

In Part 2 of the One-on-One Sister Wives reunion, Christine defends herself to the claims that she had been “shunning” Robyn, as Meri had alleged. “I wasn’t mean. I wasn’t mean to anybody,” she told the host.

Kody had a different story. “Christine sh*t talked Janelle and Meri for two years to me. This is why I’m getting frustrated. You keep telling me that I’m sleeping with the enemy,” he told the host.

Is Christine sending a message to Kody after his angry accusations during the reunion? Many Sister Wives fans think so.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.