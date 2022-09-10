‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Breaks Down Kody’s Visitation Schedule; Says He Spent 3 out of 800 Days With Her

Christine Brown let the facade drop last season on Sister Wives, admitting that her marriage was “sad” and that she was no longer interested in trying to make it work. Days before the season 17 premiere, the mother of six is opening up even more about the state of her marriage in the years before she left Kody Brown. In a recently released clip, Christine revealed that Kody had spent almost no time with her or the children they share since the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Christine Brown moved out of Arizona before publicly announcing her separation

In November 2021, Christine Brown announced that she was separating from her husband, Kody Brown. The announcement came just weeks before season 16 of Sister Wives premiered. Most of the season focused on the tension between Kody and his third wife, culminating in her decision to kick him out of her bedroom for good.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

While Christine announced her separation in November 2021, she was already long gone. The mother of six sold her house in the early fall of 2021. She moved from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah. By the time she announced the end of her marriage to the public, she was already settled into a new home. She purchased a duplex in Murray for over $1 million in October.

Christine revealed that Kody Brown had only spent 3 out of 800 days with her and her children

Since announcing her separation, Christine has offered multiple reasons for the downfall of her marriage. During season 16 of Sister Wives, she noted that a lack of intimacy was a huge issue in her marriage. In a recent interview with People, she revealed that Kody’s decision not to attend Ysabel Brown’s spinal surgery was the last straw for her. It seems like the downfall of Christine and Kody’s union was multi-faceted, but Kody’s decision not to take an active interest in Christine and their children’s lives was the biggest factor.

In a recently released clip from season 17 of Sister Wives, Christine revealed just how little time Kody was spending with her and the children they share. She said that of the 800 days they spent in Flagstaff, Arizona, Kody had spent three full days with her. His contact with Ysabel, Gwendlyn Brown, and Truely Brown, who moved with the family from Las Vegas, was also limited.

Truely, 12, is Christine’s youngest child. Ysabel and Gwendlyn are 19 and 20, respectively. Christine and Kody also share three additional children. Mykelti Padron, Aspyn Thompson, and Paedon Brown were all living in Utah already when Christine decided to move.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star is only interested in monogamy

Now that Christine is free from the complicated dynamics of a polygamous family, she’s never looking back. During her interview with People, Christine entertained the idea of dating again. She hopes love is in her future, but now she knows exactly what she is not interested in.

The mother of six admitted that she will be monogamous from here on out. That doesn’t come as a big surprise to Sister Wives fans. While Christine was once heavily committed to polygamy, it hasn’t always been easy. She has recently lamented about not feeling like an equal in her marriage for many years.

