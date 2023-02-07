‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Officially Has a New Man in Her Life, She Spills the Details on New Boyfriend

News from the Brown family isn’t slowing down, despite Sister Wives being on hiatus. While much of the tea spilled in recent weeks has been messy and dramatic, Christine Brown, Kody Brown’s ex-wife, is officially sharing happy news with her followers. The mother of six has a new man in her life. That’s right. Christine Brown has a boyfriend.

Christine Brown has a boyfriend

Sister Wives star, Christine Brown, has made it official with a new beau. Christine took to Instagram to share the big news with her followers, and she seems absolutely ecstatic. We are excited for her. “He is wonderful, and romantic and so kind, and everything I’ve been looking for,” Christine gushed during an Instagram Stories series that she calls “car confessions.” Christine insisted she would be sharing photos of her new beau soon, but not just yet.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

According to the story shared on Christine’s Instagram account, her new beau has already met her youngest daughter, Truely. She went on to say that he’s wonderful with her. Truely Brown is the youngest of Christine and Kody’s children and the only one currently living with Christine. She is 12. Before sharing the big news, Christine posted photos of her family at a party to celebrate Gwendlyn Brown and her fiancee, Beatriz Queiroz. Christine didn’t mention if her new boyfriend accompanied her to the party or if he’s met Kody Brown yet.

Will Christine’s new beau appear on ‘Sister Wives’?

While Sister Wives fans are thrilled for Christine, who spent years trapped in a loveless marriage, most can’t help but wonder if Christine’s new man will appear on Sister Wives in the coming seasons. Christine didn’t mention it, but she did share, a while back, that a film crew was finally filming at her new Utah home. If Christine’s boyfriend is from the Salt Lake City area, we hope he’ll pop up on the show in some capacity.

Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

TLC has yet to announce another season of the famed reality TV series, but it almost feels inevitable. Season 17 of the reality TV show dealt almost entirely with Christine’s decision to leave her troubled marriage. It certainly held viewers’ attention and is largely considered the show’s most successful season.

There are plenty of other stories to tell now. In fact, things got even more dramatic once the cameras stopped rolling. The tell-all episodes, used to wrap up the season, revealed that Janelle Brown had also opted to separate from Kody. Finally, weeks after the final episode of the season, Meri Brown announced that she and Kody had permanently severed their relationship. They had been almost entirely estranged for years.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Future seasons could surely focus on the former wives of Kody Brown searching for new loves. Meri Brown alluded to a “late-night visitor” on Instagram Live a few weeks back. If she has a lover, she’s staying pretty quiet about it for now.