‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Reveals What Would Have Convinced Her to Stay with Kody Brown

Christine Brown emerged as the star of Sister Wives after she decided to leave her husband of more than two decades. Since walking away from Kody Brown, the TLC star has moved to Utah, bought a new house, and has even dabbled in the world of dating. One thing could have kept Christine Brown in Flagstaff with the Brown family, though. She just revealed what would have made her stay.

Christine noted that Kody’s treatment of her children was the biggest issue in her marriage

Christine Brown’s marriage to Kody Brown broke down for various reasons. The lack of intimacy between Kody and Christine was heavily discussed during the early episodes of Sister Wives season 17. While that was a serious issue, other problems factored into her decision to ultimately leave.

The Brown Family, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Before the start of season 17, Christine Brown sat down with People to discuss life, love, and family. During her sit-down chat, Christine revealed that Ysabel Brown’s spinal surgery was a tipping point for her in her marriage. She said that people often questioned if being in New Jersey for Ysabel’s surgery without Kody was difficult for her. Christine ultimately realized that she was fine without Kody’s support, but her child was not fine with the lack of consideration from her father. She said Ysabel’s hurt and the fact that she neither needed nor expected Kody’s support was a wake-up call.

Christine Brown said she would have stayed if he had been a good father

Christine Brown revealed that one thing would have kept her in Flagstaff and with the Brown family. During her interview on Reality Life with Kate Casey, Christine revealed that if Kody had been an awesome father who wanted to spend time with the children they shared, she would have stayed in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

That isn’t what the reality of the situation was, though. Christine noted that Kody had almost no interest in spending time with the six children they share. The mother of six also revealed that her children began to ask questions about Kody’s commitment to them. She said the kids had become increasingly more uncomfortable and awkward around Kody leading up to her final decision to separate. Sister Wives fans have noticed, too, and they don’t think Christine’s kids are the only ones affected.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have called Kody Brown out for his poor treatment of his children

During season 17 of Sister Wives, fans have regularly commented on how uncomfortable Christine’s youngest child, Truely Brown, looks around Kody. Reddit users note that it felt like Truely didn’t know Kody or her half-siblings closest in age to her at all. Christine’s comments seem to confirm that.

Christine Brown and Truely Brown, ‘Cooking with Just Christine’ | TLC

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Explains Why She Wanted to Be a Third Wife in New Podcast Interview

Kody hasn’t just been a bad dad to Christine’s kids, though. Sister Wives viewers have criticized the father of 18 for his poor treatment of Gabriel Brown, his youngest son with second wife, Janelle Brown. In the most recent Sister Wives episode, Gabriel broke down over his estranged relationship with his father. Based on footage from the show, Kody has been equally distant from Leon Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, and Garrison Brown.