‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Says She’s Looking Forward to Dating but ‘Not Yet’

Exciting things are happening for Christine Brown. Ahead of the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, the reality TV star has been opening up about her life and plans. The mother of six has experienced a ton of upheaval in the last year, and she’s excited for even more changes, especially regarding her romantic life. While Christine is interested in dating again, at some point, she admitted in a recent interview that she’s not there just yet.

Christine Brown will be dating again, but not just yet

Sister Wives fans have been rooting Christine Brown on after she left her troubled marriage to Kody Brown. They were excited to see her finally move back to Utah, as she wanted, and take the spotlight on a web-based cooking series for TLC. There is one more thing they want the mother of six to find; they want to see her find love.

Christine Brown wants that, too, but she isn’t in any hurry to find her next great romance. Christine sat down with People to discuss her life and all that had happened since leaving Arizona. Love is something that she’s after. She said she is interested in dating again, but she isn’t in the place for it just yet. It’s something that will be happening in the future, but things are going to look different this time around.

Christine Brown has closed the door on polygamy

Christine opted to leave her polygamist marriage and is now living a single life. While she mentioned that there would be romance in her future, she seems adamant about the way she wants her next romance to go.

Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC/Discovery Press

Long before the cracks in her troubled marriage began to show, Christine insisted that she always wanted to be a “third wife.” She got that wish, but it didn’t turn out as she thought. Now, the mother of six is sure of what she doesn’t want in her life. She doesn’t want a polygamist courtship. During her sit-down interview with People, Christine revealed that she no longer believes in the principle and doesn’t have a desire to share her romantic partner again. “I’ll be a monogamist from here on out,” she told People.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

While Christine doesn’t seem to have any suitors on the horizon, she will be looking for a one-woman man. Christine’s adult children have all opted for monogamous relationships, as have the adult children Kody shares with his first wife, Meri Brown, and his second wife, Janelle Brown.

The ‘Sister Wives’ star has other big changes coming, too

Romance isn’t the only future endeavor Christine Brown is thinking about. While she continues to star in Sister Wives with her ex-husband and former sister wives, Christine is also branching out. Sister Wives fans think she’s a star in the making.

Season 2 of her beloved cooking series Cooking With Just Christine is right around the corner. The web-based cooking series will continue on September 11; the same day Sister Wives season 17 premieres.

