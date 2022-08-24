‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Says She’s Only Allowing People in Her Life Who Are ‘Good’ to Her Kids

Christine Brown announced the end of her marriage in November 2021. In reality, the Sister Wives star walked away from her relationship months before that. Now that the dust has finally settled and Christine has a full life back in Utah, she’s speaking out about what has been going on and what led to her walking away. Ahead of the season 17 premiere of Sister Wives, Christine revealed that she isn’t welcoming anyone into her life who isn’t kind to her, and she isn’t entertaining anyone who isn’t good to her children. Fans of the divisive TLC reality TV show think the statement might be a dig at Christine’s ex, Kody Brown, and his favored wife, Robyn Brown.

Christine Brown pinpoints the real turning point in her marriage

Since her separation from Kody Brown, Christine has said that there were multiple reasons she opted to end her decades-long spiritual marriage. Until now, she hasn’t referenced the children she shares with Kody.

In an interview with People, Christine revealed that Kody’s decision to stay back in Arizona while Ysabel Brown underwent serious spine surgery in New Jersey was a turning point in their marriage. Christine admits that Ysabel struggles with the fact that her father not only didn’t show up for her but suggested she go to New Jersey for the surgery alone.

Christine, however, said she recognized that while it would have been nice for Kody to show up for Ysabel, she didn’t need any support from him. The famed polygamist had been managing her household as a single parent all along. Recognizing that appears to have given her the strength to leave.

Christine Brown says she’s no longer welcoming people who aren’t good to her kids into her life

In a separate clip from her interview with People, Christine clued everyone into where she is now. Based on what she shared during the interview, it seems that she didn’t just change states; Christine changed how she prioritizes the people around her.

The mother of six told the publication that she only allows people in her life that bring good energy. She went on to clarify that she also is only entertaining people who are good to her kids. Christine shares six children with Kody. Aspyn Thompson, Mykelti Padron, and Paedon Brown all live in Utah. Her youngest child, Truely Brown, recently started middle school in the state. Kody and Christine also share Ysabel and Gwendlyn Brown. Ysabel currently lives in North Carolina, while Gwendlyn appears to be a student in Arizona.

Was the ‘Sister Wives’ star taking a dig at Kody and Robyn Brown?

Christine’s comments about people being good to her kids appear to be a dig at Kody and Robyn Brown, Kody’s fourth wife. In a previous season, Robyn seemed to take a petty swipe at Ysabel following the spinal surgery. Kody has been accused of favoring the five kids he shares with Robyn over most others.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is set to premiere on September 11. A trailer released by TLC suggests Christine and Kody’s spiritual divorce will dominate much of the season. Things between Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri Brown, and his second wife, Janelle Brown, also appear to be icy.

