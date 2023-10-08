Christine Brown has officially walked down the aisle. While Sister Wives fans knew Kody Brown’s ex-wife was set to wed her new love sometime this month, she did keep the date somewhat secret. Now it’s official. Christine Brown and David Woolley married in an outdoor wedding ceremony attended by hundreds of friends and family members this weekend.

Christine and David Woolley are married

David Woolley and Christine Brown are officially married. The couple’s Moab, Utah, wedding took place on Oct. 7 in front of more than 300 guests. According to People, the outdoor event was planned and coordinated by a wedding planner who ensured Christine and David’s every wish became a reality.

Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

According to the publication, Christine Brown was escorted down the aisle by her father, Rex Allred, and her controversial son, Paedon Brown. Christine’s five other children were also in attendance for the big event. After a short outdoor wedding ceremony, Christine Brown and David Woolley’s guests enjoyed a cocktail hour and a buffet-style dinner.

While 330 people were in attendance, we can think of at least eight people who absolutely were not on the invite list. Christine Brown has had no relationship with her ex-husband, Kody Brown, and her former sister wives, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, since the divorce. Meri has also left Kody behind. Christine has no connection to Robyn and Kody’s five children. She has appeared icy toward Meri’s only child, Leon Brown, since the divorce as well. There is no word on if Leon and their spouse, Audrey Kriss, attended the event.

How did Christine Brown meet David Woolley?

Christine Brown leaned into the polygamist community she was raised in for her first romance to find a love match. The community eventually led her to Kody Brown in 1994. Following a tumultuous and painful plural marriage, she learned her lesson. After she left Kody Brown, the mother of six made it clear that she would not be seeking out a plural relationship ever again. Instead of looking for love at churches, she did what most people do now: she went online.

Christine and David met on a dating website. The couple had their first meetup in October 2022 and have been together ever since. They hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in February 2023. Since revealing her new love on social media, Christine has kept her followers up to date on all the big changes, and there have been a lot. Christine announced her engagement in April. She and David have also settled into a new Lehi, Utah abode.

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and David Woolley | Instagram

This is Christine Brown’s first legal marriage, despite spending nearly 30 decades in a polygamist union. Christine Brown is David’s second wife. David was widowed in 2012.