‘Sister Wives’ Star Gwendlyn Recalls Meri Being ‘Violent’ During Her Childhood, Confirming Paedon’s Abuse Allegations

Paedon Brown made abuse allegations against his step-mom and Sister Wives star Meri Brown in a recent interview. His sister, Gwendlyn Brown, confirms her estranged brother’s allegations by revealing what she witnessed during her childhood.

Paedon accuses Meri of being abusive

On January 11, Paedon Brown did a three-hour-long interview live on Youtube with John Yates. A viewer asked Paedon about Meri coming off as “abrasive and kind of mean.” Paedon claimed those words weren’t enough to describe having Meri as a stepmother. “Meri was not nice… Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically,” he said.

Paedon claimed that Meri’s behavior “moved past verbal,” alluding that she had gotten physical with the kids. He claimed that the line between Meri being mean verbally and being physically abusive “basically stopped existing.”

According to Paedon, Robyn recognized the signs of abuse and stepped in to protect the kids. “Robyn probably saved several of our lives. Not definitely, but very maybe,” Paedon claimed.

Gwendlyn confirms Meri got ‘physical’

Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, addressed Paedon’s abuse allegations against Meri in a comment on her Patreon account (via Reddit). One of Gwendlyn’s patrons asked her about the claims and if Meri treated certain kids differently. Gwendlyn allegedly only witnessed Meri being “violent” once with her sister Mykelti Padron.

“Meri had moment where she was rude and scary but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for mykelti and that was only ones. And I believe that everyone deserves a second chance,” Gwendlyn wrote.

“Paedon is hypocritical for calling meri out on her supposed violence while ignoring his own. he was, and likely still is, the most violent one in the entire family,” Gwendlyn claimed. She is referring to her, and Paedon’s falling out when he allegedly slapped her in the face.

Gwendlyn explained more about her childhood with Meri. “She was scary as a kid but she never attacked me and I only saw her violent once. That was all a long time ago,” she wrote.

In another comment, a patron asked about Paedon’s comments about how Robyn supposedly “saved [their] lives,” bringing Meri’s negative behavior to light. “I don’t know anything about saving anyone’s life honestly. She was met with more dislike than anything,” Gwendlyn replied.

Maddison claims Meri was ‘abusive’ in deleted tweets

The first instance of allegations against Meri was back in 2019. Meri went on a Twitter rant about certain people were not taking selling Lularoe seriously. These snarky comments were allegedly aimed at Janelle Brown’s daughter, Madison Brush.

Moments after Meri’s vague reprimands, Madison calls out a specific person for being “abusive” in a series of now-deleted tweets. While Madison didn’t mention who she was talking about specifically, many Sister Wives fans believe that she’s referring to Meri, since both of them unfollowed each other immediately after the online feud.

“There’s nothing like dealing with an abusive human your whole life and finally having the freedom to not have anything do to with her,” Madison wrote on Twitter (via Reddit).

“Try being scared of someone your whole f***ing life and she plays like she’s the one whose hurting. She was a monster! Now she’s attacking one the few safety nets you had!? Noooo! Check again,” Madison’s final tweet reads.

Throughout the seasons, Meri admitted to having anger issues and has even gone to therapy for it. Christine discussed her fallout with Meri due to the over-disciplining of her children in the 2012 family memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage. Perhaps Christine found out about what allegedly happened to Mykelti, and that’s why their relationship is labeled “unsafe.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.