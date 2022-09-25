‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’

In season 16 of Sister Wives, Christine Brown famously asked, “what does the nanny do?” This season, another of Kody Brown’s wives has a serious question. In a recent clip, Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife, posited an even more challenging inquiry. She is questioning what it is that Kody Brown does all day. Sister Wives fans want to know, too.

Janelle Brown has no idea what Kody Brown does all day

Kody Brown claims he’s a busy guy. It’s one of the excuses he gave wife number 3, Christine Brown, for his lack of interest in her during their divorce discussions. Christine isn’t the only one feeling that way. If Kody is actually super busy, he isn’t cluing all of his wives in on what he is doing.

TLC recently posted a clip to Instagram and Twitter ahead of the release of season 17’s third episode. In the minute-long clip, Janelle notes that she doesn’t know what Kody Brown does all day. What she does know is that he has spent less and less time with her in recent years. She even suggests Kody has somewhere he’d rather be. His ex-wife, Christine Brown, seems to share the sentiment.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have been wondering that, too

Janelle Brown poses an interesting question. She’s far from the first one to inquire, though. Sister Wives fans have spent the last several seasons pondering the same question. Since Kody doesn’t see his other wives and rarely leaves Robyn Brown’s side, there seems to be little time for a full-time job.

In July 2021, one Reddit user questioned what Kody has been up to since landing his TLC show. While he once worked selling products and billboards, he hasn’t appeared to have a legitimate job that he is willing to claim since the family left Lehi, Utah, in the dead of night in the season 1 finale of Sister Wives. Three of his four wives have moved onto other business ventures, though. Robyn doesn’t appear to have a job outside of filming the family’s reality TV show.

Kody Brown does seem to have a job

While Kody appears to have an immense amount of free time, the famous polygamist does seem to have a job. In a TikTok video, Kody’s son, Paedon Brown, revealed that Kody opts to keep his work off of Sister Wives because of its controversial nature.

After Paedon’s admission, Kody was spotted at a gun show as a vendor. Based on photos and Paedon’s statements, it’s safe to assume that Kody works as a firearms and accessories dealer. It doesn’t appear to be a particularly new venture, either. Back in the late 1990s, long before TLC began filming the Brown family, Kody was listed as the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories. He registered the business to a residential address in Sandy, Utah. According to public records, the company failed to file renewal paperwork in 2001.

