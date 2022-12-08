‘Sister Wives’ Star, Janelle Brown, Seems to Take Dig at Christine Brown in Recent Episode

Janelle and Christine Brown have maintained a close friendship since Christine opted to end her decades-long spiritual marriage to Kody Brown. While Sister Wives fans were glad to see Christine getting support from someone inside the Brown family, a recent comment made by Janelle has some fans wondering if Kody Brown’s second wife is harboring some resentment. In the most recent episode of the TLC reality TV series, Janelle appeared to take a little dig at Christine; whether or not it was intentional remains open to interpretation.

Where does each of Kody Brown’s marriages stand?

As it stands, Kody Brown has just one fully functioning marriage. His marriage to his first wife, Meri Brown, is irretrievably broken. Still, Meri hangs around, hoping to reignite a long-extinguished flame. Kody’s marriage to his second wife, Janelle Brown, appears to be headed in the same direction.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown | Youtube/TLC

While Janelle Brown has always been billed as the most “logical” member of the Brown family, a recent episode of Sister Wives proves that she’s still willing to hang on to the shreds of her marriage, despite Kody’s absolute disinterest in making an effort for her. Kody’s third marriage has ended. Christine Brown announced her separation from Kody in November 2021. She moved to a new state and has started over; she even recently began dating.

Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown from ‘Sister Wives’ | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kody’s only true, functioning marriage is to Robyn Brown, legally and spiritually. Kody and Robyn spiritually wed in 2010 and legally married in 2015. Since moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, in 2018, Kody has basically denounced polygamy and spends almost all of his time with Robyn and the five children they share.

Janelle Brown seemed to take a dig at Christine Brown in a recent ‘Sister Wives’ episode

Despite their close relationship, Janelle seemed to take a dig at Christine Brown in a confessional during “Coronapocalypse,” the 13th episode of season 17. During the confessional interview, Janelle suggested she’s not someone who just “throws in the towel” on a marriage. While it’s likely she didn’t mean it as a personal barb at Christine, some Sister Wives fans took it that way.

One Reddit user noted that the comment felt like a dig toward Christine. It was just the episode prior that depicted Christine moving herself and her youngest child, Truely Brown, out of Arizona, after “throwing in the towel” on her troubled marriage to the same man. Other fans argue that Janelle is just desperate to retain some of Kody’s attention or affection and is willing to do or say anything to justify that feeling.

Regardless of her motives, Janelle Brown’s statement is untrue

Whether Janelle’s statement was a dig toward Christine or not, there is something weird about Janelle’s wording. The statement, in and of itself, is a downright lie. Janelle suggests she isn’t someone who would throw in the towel on a marriage, but she actually is. Janelle has already done what she claimed she’d never do. It just happened decades ago.

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Of the five adults who make up the Browns’ plural family, only one does not have a legal divorce to their name, and it’s not Janelle. Janelle was married before hooking up with Kody Brown.

Meri and Kody’s legal marriage was dissolved in 2015, so Kody could marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Robyn came into the Brown family following her divorce from David Jessop. Christine is, technically, the only Brown family member who isn’t legally divorced. She’s also the only member of the Brown family never to be legally wed.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Janelle, technically, only met Kody because of her first husband. Before she married Kody, Janelle was married to a man named Adam Barber. Adam is Meri Brown’s brother. Janelle met Kody when Meri started bringing him to family events. Janelle was at the events as Adam’s partner. Their marriage was short-lived, so, technically, she would and has “thrown in the towel” on a relationship before.