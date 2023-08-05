Kody Brown's plural marriage is ruined and he's mostly to blame. Janelle Brown has accused him of pushing away his wives, and we have examples of moments he did just that.

Season 18 of Sister Wives is just a couple of weeks away, and fans are already hyped to see how the Brown family’s current troubles play out on the small-screen. In the most recent trailer for the upcoming season, Janelle Brown accuses Kody of pushing his three original wives out in favor of Robyn Brown. While Kody denies the allegations, multiple examples of him doing exactly that exist. Kody Brown’s marriages failing are all his fault, insist fans.

Kody refused to have an intimate relationship with Christine Brown

Christine Brown has spent the last two seasons deconstructing her marriage to Kody Brown and exploring where it all went wrong. When Sister Wives began in 2010, Christine seemed happiest in her arrangement. At least, she was the most vocally chipper about living the principle of plural marriage. That all changed when Kody withdrew physical affection, though.

Christine has given multiple reasons for the end of her romance with Kody Brown. All of those reasons surely factored into her decision. Still, Kody started pushing Christine away when he withdrew physical affection from the relationship and refused to entertain the idea of engaging in conversations about it. Surely, Kody had to know such a proclamation would drive Christine away.

Kody tried to force Janelle Brown to kick her sons to the curb over COVID-19 protocols

With Christine headed for the Utah state line, Kody was left with three wives. He was well on his way to pushing another of those wives away. In season 16 and season 17, the family’s differing opinions on coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols influenced almost all of their interactions. In one particularly tense moment, Kody told Janelle Brown, his second wife, to kick her sons out of her home because they were spending time with friends and working.

Janelle Brown yells at Kody Brown in a screengrab from season 18 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Janelle refused to send her boys packing, which likely signaled the beginning of the end for Kody and Janelle. The request was not only cruel but entirely unnecessary. Some Sister Wives fans believe Kody made the request knowing Janelle would decline. Her decision to choose her children over her husband gave Kody the ammo he thought he needed to end his relationship with Janelle. She was ultimately the one to announce their separation, but it’s obvious that Kody was trying to drive her away.

Kody Brown ruined his marriage to Meri Brown by legally divorcing her

Meri Brown was the last wife to leave her marriage officially. She is the first of Kody Brown’s former marriage partners that to be pushed aside, though. In 2015, Meri was caught in a catfishing scandal. The mother of one was carrying on an emotional affair with a person she believed was a man named Sam. As it turns out, Meri’s paramour was a woman named Jackie Overton.

While Kody often points to Meri’s “cheating” as the final straw in their marriage, fans believe Kody drove Meri to it. Kody pushed Meri away before Sam came onto the scene. Before meeting the catfish, Meri was displaced in the Brown family when she and Kody legally divorced so he could lawfully marry Robyn. Since then, he’s claimed he is working on his marriage to Meri. He has also told her he views her as nothing more than a friend.

We’ll get a chance to see how Kody deals with Janelle and Meri calling it quits on plural marriage soon. TLC will release the season 18 premiere of Sister Wives on Aug. 20.