‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Addresses Meri Brown’s Abuse Allegations

Sister Wives star Mykleti Padron (neé Brown) addresses her siblings’ claims that their father’s first wife, Meri Brown, was abusive toward them as children. Mykelti sets the record straight about the allegations that Meri had physically attacked her.

The abuse allegations against Meri Brown

In the memoir Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, written in 2012, Christine wrote a whole section about how she felt Meri’s parenting was too harsh. She believed Meri was extra strict with her six children. Allegedly Janelle Brown’s children received the same treatment. Janelle’s daughter, Madison Brown, also claimed that Meri was “abusive” and a “monster” in now-deleted tweets from 2019.

On January 11, Christine’s son, Paedon Brown said in an interview with John Yates his perspective on Meri. In the video, he said that “abrasive” isn’t a strong enough word to describe her. Paedon claimed that Meri’s behavior “moved past verbal,” insinuating that she had gotten physical with them.

Then, on January 16, Paedon’s sister Gwendlyn Brown addressed her brother’s allegations against Meri in a comment on her Patreon account. One of Gwendlyn’s patrons asked her about the claims and if Meri treated specific kids differently. Gwendlyn allegedly only witnessed Meri being “violent” once with her sister Mykelti Padron.

“Meri had a moment where she was rude and scary, but I don’t remember her getting physical with anyone except for Mykelti, and that was only once. And I believe that everyone deserves a second chance,” Gwendlyn wrote. “She was scary as a kid, but she never attacked me, and I only saw her violent once. That was all a long time ago,” she wrote in another comment.

Mkyleti claims Meri was emotionally abusive, not physically abusive

January 24, Mykelti posted a video of herself reading her statement regarding Meri on her Patreon account titled “What do we think about Meri Brown.” She starts the video by saying that this is only her “personal experiences” and “opinions” of Meri, not her siblings.

Mykleti said she doesn’t recall Meri being “physically abusive” to her. “She was very emotionally and verbally abusive to all of us when we were younger,” Mykelti claimed.

Christine’s daughter said that once the kids got old enough to “fight back,” Meri stopped. She said that all her siblings experienced Meri being emotionally and verbally abusive. “I honestly think I got the brunt of it,” she alleged.

Mykelti alleged that her siblings told her she got the “worst” treatment from Meri but that all of the children were “affected by her” to some extent.

Mykelti has cut Meri out of her life

In the video, Mykelti confirms she cut Meri out of her life. However, since both women are sellers of the clothing brand Luluroe, they accidentally run into each other in professional settings. “We don’t really interact, but we’re cordial,” Mykelti said.

Last November, Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, just welcomed their twin boys, Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron. The couple also has a 1-year-old daughter, Avalon Asa Padron.

The 26-year-old mother of three said that Meri isn’t allowed to be part of her life, her husband’s life, or her children’s lives “because of the trauma” she experienced as a child.

While Mykelti doesn’t think Meri is a “terrible person,” she doesn’t think she’s a “nice person.” Mykelti ends the video wishing Meri the best. She hopes Meri can find love someday and “it helps her to become a nicer person.”

Hopefully, Sister Wives Season 18 will feature more of the 18 Brown children so they can give more of their perspectives. Season 18 is being filmed and is rumored to return late this year.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.