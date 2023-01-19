‘Sister Wives’ Star Mykelti Claims Leon Overheard Meri Having an ‘Intimate Affair’ Over the Phone With Her Catfish

Christine Brown and Kody Brown’s 26-year-old daughter, Mykelti Padron, claims Meri Brown’s child, Leon Brown, overheard their mom having an “intimate affair” over the phone with the person who catfished her. Sister Wives star, Mykelti said that whether it was only an emotional affair or not, she was the one who gave up on their marriage, not Kody.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri’s catfishing scandal

In 2014, Meri and Kody divorced so he could marry Robyn Brown legally. While they’re still married “spiritually,” this is when all of the problems begin with Kody and Meri. As their marital problems began to grow, in March 2015, Meri found solace in an online relationship with a man named “Sam Cooper.”

“Sam” appeared to be a successful businessman in his 40s. After flirting publicly on Twitter, they began exchanging direct messages. The two got close, even to the point of engaging in sexting. In one leaked video from their sexting conversation, Meri is posing seductively with a banana. The catfisher also released letters Meri wrote to Sam, professing her love for him. In the hours of leaked voice messages between Meri and Sam, it’s clear theirr relationship was more than just a friendship.

In August 2015, six months into the affair, their romantic relationship fell apart when Meri discovered the truth. The mother of one was devastated when she found out she wasn’t talking to Sam but to a woman named Jackie Overton. The Sister Wives star ended the relationship immediately.

Meri opened up about her “catfishing nightmare” on Sister Wives Season 9, framing it as she was the victim. “When I started talking to this ‘guy,’ you know, we’re becoming friends, and we’re laughing, and he was saying all the right things to make me trust him and make me think that he was this real person that really cared,” she said.

Leon allegedly overheard Meri having phone sex

On January 18, Mykelti and Tony went to Crowdcast to discuss the Sister Wives Season 17 finale. They shared some piping hot tea on Meri’s affair. Reality TV blogger Katie Joy captured the moment in the live for Without a Crystal Ball.

According to Mykelti, Meri’s child, Leon (who recently came out as transgender and uses “they/them” pronouns), overheard their mom having phone sex with “Sam.”

Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Leon Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Mykelti said Leon “heard them on the phone having intimate conversations over the phone.” She said that she crossed a line in her marriage. “If you’re sexting, or verbal sexting, or whatever, that’s cheating,” she said.

“If it had not been a girl pretending to be a guy, who knows what would have happened? That’s hard to deal with,” Tony added.

Mykelti said Meri’s catfishing situation was an emotional affair

On January 10, Meri and Kody released their official statement terminating their marriage in an Instagram post. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the statement reads.

Mykelti labels Meri’s catfishing incident as an affair. She believes that her father, Kody, didn’t end the marriage but that Meri did when she decided to have an affair. “If you’re going to cheat on your spouse, you are giving on on the relationship first,” Mykelti said.

Mykelti Padron and Tony Padron, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody’s daughter doesn’t believe Meri can get “mad” at Kody since she “threw the towel in” and cheated first. “Meri did not have a physical relationship with somebody. It was the catfishing thing, where she had an emotional affair,” Mykelti said.

Neither Leon nor Meri have confirmed nor denied Mykleti’s claims. Perhaps Sister Wives Season 18 will shed light on these new allegations.