‘Sister Wives’ Star, Robyn Brown, Once Claimed Her Kids ‘Asked’ for a New Dad

Sister Wives fans have taken issue with many things Robyn Brown has done over the years. Kody Brown’s fourth, legal, and seemingly favorite wife has been accused of manipulating the family. She has also been accused of using in-fighting to get what she wants. According to fans, her most troubling behaviors appear to be attached to how she has attempted to rewrite her personal history and the history of the three children she brought into the marriage. In 2015, Robyn claimed her kids were asking for a “new dad” from the time she divorced their biological father, David Jessop.

‘Sister Wives’ fans have been troubled by the way Robyn tries to rewrite the Browns’ family history

If Christine Brown, Kody’s now-ex, is fans’ favorite sister wife, Robyn Brown is their least favorite. The reasons for all the Robyn hate vary. Still, most fans agree that the way she has attempted to interject herself into the Brown family, often with disastrous results, is her biggest sin.

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Meri, Robyn, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown | TLC/YouTube

One of her cringiest moments came in an early season. Early in her marriage, Robyn opted to have a painting of Kody with her three children commissioned. The artist drew Kody sitting with Robyn’s three children. That would have been fine, but Kody and the kids are far younger than they were when they met. Reddit users point out that Robyn’s revisionist history seems concerning, with several Sister Wives fans noting that it must be confusing for the kids.

Robyn Brown once said her kids asked her for a “new dad” before she met Kody Brown

Robyn’s odd behavior has been incredibly puzzling to Sister Wives fans, especially when you consider the fact that Robyn has never been particularly attached to the idea of polygamy. A 2015 tweet, however, confirms that Robyn did intend to rebuild her family, complete with a “new dad” no matter what.

@SpeakMyMind75 Nope I wasn't. Not sure where you go that. My kids were asking me for a new Dad from the time I was divorced. — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) March 3, 2015

In a resurfaced tweet, a fan questioned why Robyn was forcing her children to call Kody Brown their dad. The twitter used noted that the kids seemed uncomfortable with the idea. Robyn snapped back, insisting her kids were not awkward about it and that she didn’t force them to do anything. She said, “My kids were asking me for a new Dad from the time I was divorced.” Fans aren’t exactly buying it.

Where is David Jessop now?

Robyn’s first husband, David Jessop, has never publicly spoken about his relationship with Robyn or any connection he has with the three children born during their marriage. Jessop relinquished his parental rights to all three children in 2015, so Kody Brown could adopt them. In 2018, Jessop was arrested for domestic violence. According to the U.S. Sun, the charges were downgraded to disorderly conduct, and he was ordered to pay a fine. It is unknown who the victim was or if Jessop has remarried.

Two of the three children Jessop and Robyn shared are now adults. Dayton Brown is 22. Aurora Brown turned 20 in April, and Breanna Brown won’t be 18 until July 2023. None of the children have ever spoken publicly about their biological father. Robyn and Kody also share children, Solomon Brown, 10, and Ariella Brown, 6.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Once Said He Loved Christine Brown’s ‘Spark’ and ‘Bubbliness’