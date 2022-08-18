‘Sister Wives’ Stars, Kody and Robyn Brown, Launch New Business as Other Spiritual Marriages Falter

Sister Wives fans are anxiously awaiting the premiere of the show’s 17th season. TLC recently uploaded a trailer that promises a truly explosive season, filled with drama in the Brown family. Ahead of the season premiere, evidence that Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are completely monogamous is mounting. The founding of a new business is the latest piece of proof.

Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, have launched a new business venture

Robyn Brown isn’t just Kody Brown’s legal wife; she is his official business partner, too. According to the U.S Sun, Kody and Robyn registered an LLC in Arizona in May 2022. The company, Dabsark Entertainment, has just two members attached to it, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown. The company’s mailing address is listed as the Coyote Pass property that the Brown family purchased in 2018. The discovery of the business comes just a week after Sister Wives fans learned that Christine Brown sold her parcel of land on the Coyote Pass property to Robyn and Kody for just $10.

This isn’t the first time Robyn has attempted to launch a business, but it is the first time legal paperwork for one of her companies didn’t include her sister wives. When she filed for an LLC for a jewelry business, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and Kody Brown were all listed on official paperwork. Meri Brown owns her own business too, but it’s independent of the entire Brown family, including her husband, Kody Brown. Meri is the owner of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, a small bed and breakfast in Parowan, Utah.

The name of the new company further omits the rest of the family

While there is no information regarding the purpose of the business just yet, the company’s name seems to make it abundantly clear that the rest of the Browns are being left out in the cold. Dabsark Entertainment incorporates the initials of Kody and Robyn’s family, with their five children’s initials included in age order. Robyn and Kody’s initials round out the company name.

Dayton Brown is the couple’s oldest son. He was followed by Aurora Brown, Breanna Brown, Solomon Brown, and Ariella Brown. Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna are Robyn’s children from a previous marriage. Kody adopted the three in 2015, shortly after legally divorcing his first wife, Meri Brown, to marry Robyn Brown. Solomon Brown was born in 2011. Ariella completed the family in 2016.

The new business venture lends credence to the theory that Kody and Robyn Brown are completely monogamous

Robyn Brown has sobbed on screen that she never intended to hurt the Brown family. Still, Sister Wives fans largely agree that Robyn’s entrance into the family, whether she meant to or not, upset a delicate balance and has led to the trouble that Kody is experiencing with his other wives. The mysterious business’s creation seems to lend credence to the long-standing theory that Kody and Robyn Brown are entirely monogamous when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Christine Brown announced her separation from Kody in November 2021, but she sold her home and moved to Utah months before the official announcement. Kody and Meri have been estranged for years and haven’t had an intimate relationship for more than a decade. The season 17 trailer for Sister Wives hints at issues between Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown, too. That leaves Kody with one full marriage. What that means for the future of Sister Wives is still unknown.

