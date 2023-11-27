The reality television star appears to accept no responsibility for the breakdown of his polygamist family during the first of the TLC series one-on-one episodes.

After a season of Sister Wives that detailed the breakdown of two of Kody Brown’s marriages, the TLC series debuted the first of its four tell-all episodes. Typically, these installments focus on the stars of Sister Wives reacting to some of the series’ most controversial scenes. However, Kody Brown spent the majority of his time continuing to rewrite history, sharing some deeply troubling thoughts about Christine and Janelle Brown.

Kody Brown appears to rewrite history to fit his current narrative

The first of four installments of the Sister Wives tell-all episodes focused primarily on an explosive fight between Kody and Janelle Brown. Watching the incident was unsettling and uncomfortable for viewers, and Kody explained the reasoning behind his troubling behavior.

In an interview with tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan, Kody claimed Janelle’s alignment with Christine Brown was the reason behind his explosive behavior. He also alleged he never really loved his wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine, rewriting the history of his relationships in the process.

However, early in the series, he steadfastly professed his devoted feelings for his wives. These feelings changed when Kody felt the women turned disloyal.

Kody rewrote history with Meri, claiming her involvement in an online relationship ended their marriage. However, his emotional detachment from her caused her to look for romance outside of their union.

Christine wanted romantic love from Kody, but he didn’t care for her in the same manner despite her pleas for him to do so throughout 16 seasons. However, he claimed to feel real passion for Robyn Brown, which Christine realized while watching him prepare for a date early in Kody and Robyn’s relationship.

Janelle was dismissed when she aligned herself with her sons against their father. She also realized she didn’t need Kody as a partner to raise their children. However, Kody’s revisionist history paints him as a husband protecting his favorite wife, Robyn, from his sons’ negativity.

Kody Brown claimed he’s guilty of not ‘vetting’ his wives before marrying them

In a disturbing series of statements, Kody Brown claimed he was guilty of not “vetting” three wives of his four wives before marrying them. He married Meri Brown in 1990, followed by Janelle Brown in 1993 and Christine Brown in 1994, and together, they shared 13 children.

“This experience required I have more than one wife,” Kody Brown said of polygamy in a clip shared on TLC’s Instagram page. “Meri and I get married. And I got married to Janelle and Christine.”

He continued, “I look back, and because I was so anxious to be living the principle of plural marriage, I was not vetting who I was marrying to be compatible with .”

“The blame lays on one thing and one thing only,” Kody explained. “If you are going to marry for eternity, you should start in love. I could make up the difference.”

“This isn’t about being in love. This is about growing a family together,” he concluded. “The gospel requires we love each other, but I never suffered in a fit of passion with them.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans clap back at Kody Brown’s apparent gaslighting

In the comments section of an Instagram post where Kody Brown discusses not being in love with three of his four wives, Sister Wives fans clapped back at what they claim are his gaslighting remarks. Here are some of their heated commentary.

“He is sooooo full of it! Pushing all the blame onto the women and straight-up gaslighting! Poor excuse for a man!” wrote one Instagram user.

“I literally get sick when I hear him talk like this. He absolves himself of all responsibility and lays it at the feet of women who loved and supported him for 25-30 years. If they were there that long, they were committed; they believed his lies about loving them, and now their children are even abandoned unless they kiss his ring,” penned a second viewer.

A third fan wrote, “Just when I think I couldn’t dislike him more, he says something like this. Stop being bitter. Have some integrity.”

Finally, a fourth fan declared, “He says these things so flippantly. How painful for these women and children is the result of these ‘loveless’ marriages. I can’t imagine abandoning one child, but a dozen or so?”

“Robyn thinks she’s married to a ‘man?’ He’s disgraceful and a poor example to her children of what a man and having loyalty and integrity looks like.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.