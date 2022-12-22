‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All: Fans Disgusted by Kody Brown’s Mocking of His Wives, ‘Pick Me!’

Kody Brown has said many awful things during the seventeen-season run of Sister Wives. During the show’s most recent season, he’s been downright cruel to his third wife, Christine Brown, and his first wife, Meri Brown. Still, the polygamist managed to outdo himself during part one of the season 17 tell-all episode. During one segment, Kody accused his second and third wives of being “pick-me girls” while he panted like a dog. Fans are furious!

Kody Brown claims Christine Brown and Janelle Brown both begged him to pick them

Kody Brown has made some lofty claims during season 17 of Sister Wives. He boldly stated that he no longer considers himself married to Meri Brown, despite saying he couldn’t be the one to end the marriage. He told Christine Brown the state would take away their youngest child, Truely Brown, if they didn’t have a custody agreement and he called his son, Gabriel Brown, a narcissist.

‘Sister Wives’ stars Christine, Kody, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Despite doing all that, he managed to one-up himself in part one of the tell-all episode when he told the show’s host, Sukanya Krishnan, that Christine and Janelle Brown were “pick me girls” while he panted like a dog. Angered by the duo’s decision to leave him, Kody recalled that they begged to be a part of his family more than two decades ago.

To be fair, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown both revealed that they were the ones to show interest in Kody Brown first. In the family’s memoir, Janelle Brown admitted feeling a spark for Kody while she was still married to Adam Barber, Meri Brown’s brother. In the same memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, Christine recalled spending years interested in Kody Brown before he reciprocated her feelings. Christine even recently conceded that something she said to Kody might have been taken as a proposal.

Despite the women showing interest in Kody first, his recollection of the events feels particularly dramatic and dehumanizing. Kody’s ego and his desire to humiliate the women who no longer want to be with him infuriated Sister Wives fans.

‘Sister Wives’ fans are furious at his behavior during the season 17 tell-all episode

Based on what the wives have admitted on their own, Kody’s recollection of events doesn’t appear to be entirely wrong, although his memory appears to be dramatizing what actually happened. Still, his behavior is deplorable. Sister Wives fans took to social media immediately following part one of the season 17 tell-all episode to reflect on Kody’s actions.

Several Reddit users noted that his mocking of his wives, both of whom left him, proves that Kody is immature and has always been a control freak. Most viewers took significant issue with Kody’s exagerated panting, which was meant to suggest Christine and Janelle were completely desperate to be with him.

Sure, both women may have approached him about joining their family. That is true. That doesn’t mean they were desperate and only deserved scraps of his attention. Kody has a habit of rewriting history regarding his failing marriages, though. His fourth wife, Robyn Brown, curiously has the same uncomfortable personality trait.

Is Kody Brown angry because he’s losing control?

The Brown family’s dynamic is an interesting one for sure. It’s the very reason the family was given a reality TV show, to begin with. As the show progressed and the family changed, it became obvious that the Brown family was never really about “multiplying love,” as Kody once suggested. As Kody unravels further, it seems the father of 18 was not in polygamy for love but rather for control. The fact that he lashes out at the woman who left him backs up that theory.

Robyn and Kody Brown | YouTube/TLC

What will happen next is anyone’s guess. Kody is steadily moving toward a monogamous marriage. That might be logistically simpler, but will it satisfy the father of 18? Some fans argue that Kody and Robyn’s relationship might falter now that they no longer have an “enemy” in common. Still, people within the family don’t seem to agree. At one point, Paedon Brown suggested Robyn was Kody’s “true love.” If that’s the case, their relationship will be fine sans Meri, Janelle, and Christine. Only time will tell.

TLC has yet to announce if Sister Wives will return for another season. There are still two tell-all episodes left, though. Part two is set to air on Jan. 1, 2023. The finale will air the following week.