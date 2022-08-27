‘Sister Wives’: There Is a Reason Kody Brown Hasn’t Asked to Get out of His Other Marriages; He Can’t

Sister Wives fans have long theorized that Kody Brown is trying to force his wives, other than Robyn Brown, to leave him. Kody’s son, Paedon Brown, once revealed that he believes Robyn is Kody’s “true love,” despite Kody advocating for polygamy for decades. If Kody only wants to be with Robyn, why won’t he end his other relationships? Simply put, based on his religious beliefs, he says he can’t.

Kody Brown insists that he can’t leave his wives under his religious beliefs

Kody Brown has discussed his commitment to polygamy often on Sister Wives. On several separate occasions, Kody has claimed that religiously he is not allowed to leave his marriages, but his wives can opt to walk away if they want. Is that the case, though?

The Apostolic United Brethren, the religious sect the Brown family once belonged to, believes in plural marriage. They also consider any marriage, legal or spiritual, a commitment made for eternity. Followers must adhere to the religion’s ordinances, including that of plural marriage, to enter the afterlife.

While little is known about the inner workings of the AUB, there doesn’t appear to be any public teaching that states women can opt out of their marriage while men can not. Christine Brown, who decided to end her 28-year marriage to Kody, has stated that the AUB does grant spiritual divorces. However, she didn’t detail the requirements needed to obtain a divorce. Christine did not go through the church to divorce Kody. The Brown family is no longer associated with the polygamist sect.

‘Sister Wives’ fans think the Brown family patriarch is trying to force his other wives to leave him

Christine was the first of Kody’s four wives to officially walk away for good. She isn’t actually the first to step out, though. In the family’s memoir, Becoming Sister Wives, Janelle Brown claimed to have left Kody early in their marriage when fighting inside the house reached an all-time high. Kody, however, did still spend time with Janelle during the separation. She later agreed to move back in with the Brown family.

While Janelle and Kody’s marriage has been swimming along since that brief separation, the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives depicts some serious tension in their union. Kody has been estranged from his first wife, Meri Brown, for years. Meri revealed she hasn’t had an intimate relationship with Kody in more than a decade.

Since moving from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Kody appears to spend all his time with his fourth wife. Reddit users largely believe Kody is trying to run his other wives off by emotionally abandoning them. They think he is trying to get his wives to leave him, so he’ll seem like a victim and won’t be spiritually penalized for ending his spiritual marriages. The father of 18 has vehemently denied emotionally abandoning his other wives in favor of Robyn. That’s not what fans see, though.

