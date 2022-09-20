‘Sister Wives’: Top 5 Iconic ‘Mic Drop’ Moments From Christine Brown in Season 17

In the all-new Sister Wives Season 17, Christine Brown shocks audiences with her sassy clap backs. The once timid Sister Wife star has transformed after she decided she would be leaving her husband, Kody Brown.

Christine has given audiences many mic drop moments, and we’re only two episodes into the new season. Here are our top five most iconic lines from Christine so far.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

5. ‘It is cowardly. Man the f*** up!’

In the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Christine and Kody have a discussion about ending their marriage. Kody was not admitting the marriage was over, and Christine just wanted him to be “real” with her.

“I’ve known you almost 30 years. Don’t insult me. If you don’t want to be married to me anymore, flippin’ tell me!” Christine said, before dropping the bomb, “It is cowardly. Man the f*** up.”

4. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three, out of 800.”

After Kody said the only reason he’s not spending time at her house is because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Christine sets the record straight by revealing how much time Kody spent with her and their kids pre-pandemic since moving to Flagstaff, Arizona.

“Let’s just say we’ve been here 800 days… He went hiking with us once. He’s been kayaking with us twice. And once time he didn’t even get in the water. That’s three times he’s gone with us. Three out of 800,” Christine said.

3. Was. Kody. I’m not interested in an intimate marriage with you anymore.

Sister Wives fans are cheering Christine on for finally taking her power back. In their discussion, Christine tells Kody that she was interested in an intimate marriage with him. When Kody blurts out, “You are??”

Christine claps back, “Was. Kody. I’m not interested in an intimate marriage with you anymore. Even if you said we could have intimacy again, I wouldn’t believe it for a second.”

2. ‘He has a favorite wife. And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.’

Kody tried to blame his lack of attraction to Christine on the way she treats her sister wives. Christine tells the cameras, “You are an asshole to think that my value as a human being is contingent upon how I’m treating other people. And you don’t find me attractive?”

She then drops the bombshell fans have been waiting to hear for seasons. Finally, Christine says what fans have been saying for years, Kody has a favorite wife, and her name is Robyn. “He has a favorite wife. And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough,” Christine says.

1. ‘A couple of times a year is not enough in a marriage’

Kody was trying to get Christine to stay in a platonic marriage with him by saying there is “intimacy” in their marriage.

Christine and Kody Brown | TLC/Twitter

But Christine left Kody (and the audience) speechless when she said, “A couple of times a year is not enough in a marriage. You weren’t interested in an intimate marriage. I was.”

Christine continues to be the queen of clap backs in season 17, with Janelle at a close second. Fans will have to keep watching Sister Wives to see more of Christine’s sassy one-liners.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

