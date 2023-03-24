‘Sister Wives’ Update: Where Do All of the Wives Live in 2023?

Everything changed dramatically for The Browns during Sister Wives Season 17 after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused the family to split in two. Let’s take a look at where each cast member is living now and an update on their lives.

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown during season 14 of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri Brown lives in Flagstaff

After nearly a decade of problems, Kody made a unilateral decision to end his marriage to his first wife, Meri Brown, after 33 years of marriage. Meri had lived independently from Kody and the rest of the family since long before they announced their divorce in Jan. 2023.

Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

With the help of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom, Meri purchased the family home in Parowan, Utah, built by her great-great-grandparents in 1870. She turned the historic home into a bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, named after her grandmother. With the profits from her B&B, Meri bought her home in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she lives part-time.

Meri goes back and forth between her home in Flagstaff and Parowan to manage Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. Even before Kody asked for a divorce, he suggested she live in Utah full-time, but Meri was against this idea.

Janelle Brown lives in Flagstaff

During the One-on-One Reunion for Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle announced that she had been separated from Kody after nearly 29 years of marriage. Since mid-2022, the Sister Wives star has separated herself financially, starting multiple businesses in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she currently resides with her daughter, Savanah Brown.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

While most of her children live on the East Coast, Janelle lives in Flagstaff and often travels to North Carolina to visit them. In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle dreamed of building a tiny home on the family’s property on Coyote Pass and was living in an RV on the property.

However, since they never paid it off, she’s been forced to continue to rent a home in Flagstaff. Currently, no building permits exist for Coyote Pass, but that doesn’t mean Janelle has given up on the dream of building on the property.

Christine Brown lives in Utah

When Christine left Kody in early 2021, she sold her house in Flagstaff, Arizona, for $700,000 and all of its furniture. The 50-year-old moved back home to Utah after her nearly 27-year-long marriage ended to be near her parents, siblings, children, and grandchildren.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Christine moved into her three-bedroom and two-bathroom $1.1 million duplex with her 12-year-old daughter Truely Brown in Murray, Utah. Her new house is where she films her TLC-go series, Cooking with Just Christine, and will be filming for Sister Wives Season 18. She recently revealed that she found love in Utah with her boyfriend, David Woolley, who have been together since Dec 2022.

Kody and Robyn live in Flagstaff

After Kody’s other marriages have ended, he lives a monogamous marriage with his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. They live in their five-bedroom and four-bathroom home in Flagstaff, Arizona, along with their five children, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella, who all live at home. Kody and Robyn’s 4,400-square-foot cabin is now worth over $1.5 million in 2023.

Some fans believe Robyn Brown ‘tricked’ Kody Brown into buying supersized Flagstaff, AZ home | YouTube/TLC

Their living situation could change soon, according to Kody’s daughter, Mykelti Padron, who claims that her dad is starting to get the urge to move again. “He’s got this itch. He’s been talking about it for a while,” Mykelti said. Her husband, Tony Padron, said Kody and Robyn are considering relocating to a cheaper place.

Sister Wives Season 18 is expected to return in September 2023.