‘Sister Wives’: What’s the Deal With Robyn Brown’s Alter-Ego ‘She-Rah’?

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown revealed a secret alter-ego: She-Rah, in the family’s 2012 memoir. While some may be surprised by this revelation, it’s not uncommon for people to have alter-egos, allowing them to express a different side of themselves. So what’s the deal with She-Rah? Let’s take a closer look at Robyn’s alter-ego and what it can tell us about her.

Who is Robyn Brown’s alter ego ‘She-Rah’

In the Brown family’s 2012 memoir, Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, Robyn revealed her alter ego to the world. So, who is She-Rah? According to Robyn, She-Rah is a confident, powerful, and fearless version of herself that she created to cope with the stresses and challenges of her divorce from her first husband, David Preston.

“The aftermath of my marriage left me feeling vulnerable and used, as well as exposed and helpless. I felt betrayed. I needed to regain my confidence and my inner strength, to ensure that I would never be mistreated again. It took me a while to realize that the only person I could rely on to protect me was myself. When I discovered this, I invented an alter ego who became my protector. Her name was She-Rah and she represented my tougher, bolder side. Since no one would come to my rescue, I transformed part of me into my own superhero.” Robyn Brown

She-Rah is Robyn Brown’s coping mechanism to criticism

As a member of a polygamous family, Robyn has faced her fair share of scrutiny and criticism from both the media and the public. She-Rah, on the other hand, is someone who is unapologetically herself and doesn’t let anyone else’s opinions or judgments affect her.

"She-Rah helped me protect the softer, more sensitive parts of my psyche. She built a wall around them so they wouldn't be battered or bruised. I knew that it would be going against my nature to throw away the kindness and caring that are important parts of my character — so instead I developed this mechanism to shield them. She-Rah helped my put up a fortness around my vuneranilites and develop a hard, impenetrable side so that I wouldn't fall for anyone's tricks again." Robyn Brown

Robyn says She-Rah was instrumental in helping her cope with the “emotional turmoil” caused by her first marriage. She recounts her alter-ego had also warned her of the danger of being hurt again. She recalls meeting Kody for the first time during a church service, and She-Rah “screamed” at her, warning her to “not even look at Kody.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans react to Robyn’s alter-ego.

For first-time readers of the Sister Wives memoir, Robyn’s alter ego seems a bit strange. “Why did no one tell me about She-Rah??” one Reddit user asked. Robyn’s alter ego comes from a popular American animated 1985 series called She-Ra and the Princess of Power, a spinoff of He-Man and the Master of the Universe Series.

Another fan wrote, “I always wondered where all the She-Ra talk came from!!! Hilarious that it came from Robyn herself! I always wanted to ask.. in my mind it was a wonder woman type character from the 70s I had never heard of and just thought I was out of the loop.”

For Robyn, She-Rah represents a more assertive and independent side of herself that she may not always feel comfortable expressing. Perhaps She-Rah will make an appearance on Sister Wives Season 18, expected to air in late 2023.