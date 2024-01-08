Kody Brown might hope to become friends with Meri Brown so she won't spill the family tea. She might be the only one of his ex-wives who even wants to be his friend.

Kody Brown has made a rather abrupt about-face. The former polygamist spent years insisting he wanted absolutely nothing to do with his first wife. Despite everything Kody said, Meri Brown held on to the relationship for years until she finally gave up. Now that Meri has officially moved on, Kody insists he and Meri will somehow manage to maintain a friendship. Sister Wives fans are confused by his sudden change of heart.

Kody Brown claims he wants to develop a friendship with Meri Brown

Kody and Meri Brown’s marriage was horrible, but Kody still thinks they could be friends. In a recent chat with People, the former polygamist said he believes he and Meri could be really good friends now that they’ve both accepted the end of their marriage.

Meri and Kody Brown | TLC/YouTube

In the interview, he claimed he would like Meri to know she can call him if she ever needs anything. He was even open to her maintaining a relationship with his five children with his current wife, Robyn Brown.

Kody’s recent thoughts on his relationship with his first wife are very different from how she perceived their relationship several months back. During the Sister Wives tell-all episode, Meri said Kody had made it clear he had no interest in having her in his life.

Meri and Kody are the least connected of all the Brown family members

Kody’s sudden interest in developing a friendship with Meri has caught fans off-guard for more reasons than one. Aside from Kody making it clear he had no interest in being in Meri’s life previously, the former flames have the fewest connections left to one another.

Meri and Kody only share one child. Leon Brown is all grown up and living their own life with their spouse. Kody rarely speaks about Leon, and Leon never talks about their father, so it’s clear they are not a connection between Meri and Kody. Meri has also moved on from Flagstaff and now lives hours away, making her even more disconnected from Kody and his current life.

So, why does Kody suddenly want to preach about friendship with Meri?

Kody probably isn’t being genuine when he claims he wants to build a friendship with Meri Brown. In previous years, Meri has been criticized by Sister Wives fans for her approach to Kody Brown and her almost pathetic desire to hang on to the marriage. In season 18, things changed. Meri finally accepted the end of her union and got real about Kody and Robyn. She quickly garnered a fan base of her own. There have even been rumors that Meri will pen a tell-all book.

Meri Brown | TLC/YouTube

It seems likely that Kody Brown is trying to get on Meri’s good side, not only to rebrand himself and his only remaining wife but to keep her from spilling all of the family tea. Why Meri, though? Simply put, Kody might think Meri is the only former wife who would be receptive to his friendship. He probably isn’t wrong there.