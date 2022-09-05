‘Sister Wives’: Why Fans Predict Meri and Kody Break Up in the Season 17

Sister Wives fans believe Kody Brown and his first wife, Meri Brown, will call it quits in the upcoming Season 17. Now that his third wife, Christine Brown, has decided to leave, does this mean that Meri will follow suit? Here’s why Sister Wives fans predict Kody and Meri’s separation.

Meri Brown with Sukanya Krishnan, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri is devastated by Christine’s decision to leave in ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 trailer

In the Sister Wives Season 17 trailer, Christine announces that she’s leaving Kody. Meanwhile, Kody’s remaining wives, Meri, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown, are working through their feelings regarding losing her as a sister wife. While Janelle felt like Christine and Kody’s separation had become an “inevitability.” And Robyn struggles with handling how to be a wife to Kody while being told to stay out of his divorce with Christine. Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, Meri appears to have taken the news the hardest. “I felt like that Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like that she was a friend for a lot of years.” Meri told the cameras. “Hang on with me, OK?” Robyn tells an emotional Meri. “I am,” Meri says.

While Christine and Kody have publicly spoken negatively about polygamy, Meri still believes in it. “I will never say that the problem is plural marriage,” Meri says in the Sister Wives trailer. However, many fans believe that Meri will be the next to leave.

Meri has been posting a lot of cryptic messages on her Instagram

For years, Meri has been posting Instagram Stories hinting that she may have moved on from Kody. These cryptic captions make Sister Wives fans speculate that Meri could be the next wife to leave Kody.

Just days before the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere, Meri posted a photo of herself with a leather-bound journal that had fans wondering if a tell-all memoir was in the works. Check out the post below:

On September 1, the Sister Wives star posted a photo of herself at a boxing gym. She captioned the post: “I have dreams and plans and goals, and people who have my back, who support and motivate, who handle big things with and for me. I have inner strength and tenacity and confidence to do all the things. I’m open to next steps, next open doors, next massive success. I am limitless!”

‘Sister Wives’ fans predict Meri and Kody will announce their separation ahead of season 17

Many fans have little faith that Meri would leave her comfortable and platonic marriage to Kody. One fan wrote via Reddit: “I know Meri always makes dramatic Instagram stories of therapy quotes, but I’m just feeling an intuition right now that she and Kody will announce soon they’ve separated.”

The Sister Wives fan continued: “It’ll happen within a week or two of the new season starting to drum up publicity. I just KNOW it this time. lol If I recall, Christine made her announcement right before last season. I don’t think either of them are looking at a mountain.”

Perhaps Christine’s departure from plural marriage has inspired Meri to do the same. Based on the season trailer, it could go either way.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, September 11, at 10 pm EST on TLC.

