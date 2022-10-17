‘Sister Wives’: Why Janelle Brown is convinced Meri’s Bed and Breakfast Is ‘Haunted’

In Sister Wives Season 17, Janelle Brown admits that she was hesitant to stay at Meri Brown’s bed and breakfast because she is convinced it’s “haunted.” Here’s why Janelle thinks that Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is haunted.

Janelle Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Meri’s B&B, ‘Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’, has been in her family for four generations

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, nestled in the small town of Parawan, Utah, was a home originally built by her great-great-grandparents, Sarah and Charles Adams, back in 1980. And for four generations, Meri’s family lived in the home before it was sold outside of the family. It was back in Sister Wives Season 12 when Meri first brought up the idea of buying the historic family home. It was a long time dream of Meri’s to get the home back in the family.

Meri told her family the idea of buying the the home with the intent of turning it into a profitable bed and breakfast. Without support from Kody, Meri earned enough money to buy the home herself. After remodeling the home into a functioning bed and breakfast, she then furnished it with all antique furniture true to the original era of the home. And on December 13, 2017, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn was open for business.

Janelle Brown is convinced Meri’s bed and breakfast is ‘haunted’

In the October 16 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody Brown stay at Meri’s B&B for a night after going to Utah to pick up the new trailer she bought. This was the first time that Janelle has ever stayed in Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. She said that the reason for not staying there was because she believed that it’s haunted.

Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“I haven’t stayed at Meri’s B&B ’cause, well, it’s haunted. And I don’t do haunted.” In a flashback from an earlier season of Sister Wives, Meri reveals that her friend Vicki claimed that there was ghost in one of the rooms. “So Vicki says that there is a ghost that hangs out in this room. And she loves sitting in this corner, right here.”

Janelle says she didn’t see any ‘ghosts’

Despite Janelle being fearful of the inn being haunted, she had a “peaceful” stay. She said, “It’s a wonderful place. I’m glad we stayed. I didn’t see a ghost, for the record.”

‘East Room’ | Lizzie’s Heritage Inn

Janelle and Kody stayed for one night in the bottom floor room that has a private entrance, or ‘East Room.’ It was described on Lizzie’s Heritage Inn’s website as “elegant.” The room has “a gas fireplace, a king size four-poster bed, private bathroom with shower, cable TV, and private entrance.”

Of the many five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, none of the guests mentioned any paranormal activity. So it’s safe to say that Meri’s bed and breakfast isn’t actually huanted — it’s just old.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Struggles After Mother’s Death and Christine’s Separation — ‘I Am Lost’