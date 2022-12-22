The Sly Way Prince William, Kate Middleton Learned Details About Netflix’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Without Watching It

Royal family watchers have speculated just how much the Windsors know about Netflix Harry & Meghan‘s docuseries. The family has not confirmed whether or not they have watched the series. However, Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have developed a clever way of finding out what the couple discussed on camera without watching.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry spoke of his fractured relationship with Prince William in Netflix documentary

Prince Harry spoke of his relationship with his brother several times in the docuseries where he and his wife, Meghan Markle, discussed their public exit from the House of Windsor. Notably, Harry reflected on how he believed he was treated differently than his older brother.

He said of the royal family, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth, to protect us.”

This statement appears to back Meghan’s claims she made during a 2021 discussion with Oprah Winfrey. She spoke of the royal family’s failure to contradict false reporting in the media about herself or Harry during their time as working royals reported Business Standard.

Meghan said to Oprah: “I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but they were willing to lie to protect other family members, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth, to protect my husband and me.”

The sly way Prince William and Kate Middleton learned info about ‘Harry & Meghan’ without watching it

People Magazine reported that William and Kate have avoided watching the docuseries. The outlet noted that the couple had devised a clever way of learning about the series without watching it.

The outlet noted that the couple is having aides watch instead of sitting down themselves. The couple, therefore, is receiving the information secondhand.

However, other revelations could still befall the brother’s relationship, including the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare, which has a January 2023 release date. The Duke of Sussex will likely reveal even more details about his and William’s fractured relationship within the pages of the autobiography.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke to Entertainment Tonight and discussed why the royal family would not comment on the documentary.

“So, my understanding is that the royals, certainly the King and the Queen Consort, will not be watching the docuseries. And William and Kate, well, my understanding again, was that they were on the school run today. They weren’t at home when the docuseries aired,” Nicholl said. “It was business as usual, family first, and I don’t believe they will be watching it, no.”

The senior royals are reportedly ‘keeping their distance’ from the project

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the senior royals are reportedly “keeping their distance” from the project. She shared that by not replying or watching it, the House of Windsor does not engage with the statements made by Harry and Meghan.

“I think there’s a sense of weariness and fatigue at hearing this story solely through the mouthpieces of Harry and Megan. Of course, William and Kate, the King and Queen Consort, can’t answer back, so I think it’s just a case of, we’re not going to engage,” Nicholl continued.

Nicholl continued, “Yes, they’re free to do this if this is the path they choose to take. But we’ll only intervene if there is anything deeply damaging. As with Oprah, the palace only intervened over that damaging race allegation about the color of their unborn son’s skin.”