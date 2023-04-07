‘Snooki’ Talks Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Return and the Possibility of Ronnie Coming Back

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spoke about Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola on her podcast recently. Find out what “Snooki” has to say about Sam’s return to reality TV and the few details she gave about what it was like to reunite with her roommate. Plus, “Snooki” comments on the possibility of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returning in the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6.

Ronnie, ‘Snooki, and Sammi in 2010 | Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Sammi from ‘Jersey Shore’ is coming back to reality TV now

In March 2023, the official Jersey Shore Twitter account shared big news with fans. Sammi “Sweetheart” was filming with the cast for new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The roommates were at a Pennsylvania ski resort with Sammi in tow that weekend.

“Snooki” spoke about Sam coming back to the MTV reality series on her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey. “It feels like there’s no time that past because we haven’t seen Sam for like 10 years,” Nicole said. “So the fact that we’re best friends like we were back then. Obviously there’s a lot that went into it to get there — you guys will see.”

Nicole also said Sam is “having the best time ever” filming for the show again. “… Don’t worry about her. She’s killing it.”

“Snooki” and Joey plan to have Sammi on their podcast when time allows. Joey also teased Sammi is going to be interviewed for a Barstool Sports podcast soon but didn’t specify which one.

Ron’s return to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ is unknown

Despite his brief appearance in “What a Waste of Cake,” Ronnie hasn’t been part of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6. Or at least so far. Since the cast is filming the second half at publication, Joey asked about the possibility of Ronnie returning to the show.

“Is there any truth to the rumors about Ron making an appearance?” Joey asked Nicole. “Don’t know,” she replied.

It’s unclear if this goes for the rest of the Jersey Shore cast, but Deena Cortese told the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast she has yet to speak with Ronnie. “… I feel like all of us just wish him the best and hope that he’s… doing everything he can to get his life … in a better place,” she said. “… I haven’t spoken to him, but I definitely wish him the best.” Stay tuned for news regarding Ronnie’s possible return to the show in new episodes.

Why is Ron not on ‘Jersey Shore’?

Ronnie stepped back from the show in season 5 to address his sobriety and mental health. Since then, he has been focused on raising his daughter, who will turn five in 2023, and starting his new business Sneaker Clinic.

“It’s gonna be a sneaker store,” Ronnie said in the season 6 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “It’s just something I’ve always been into and it’s a passion of mine.” He plans to move to Miami and start anew once his Los Angeles home sells.

When is Sammi returning to ‘Jersey Shore’? It’s unclear right now

At publication, the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation doesn’t have an air date. Based on how MTV has split previous seasons, we estimate the show will return with new episodes in August or September of 2023, if not sooner.

As for the specific episode(s) that’ll feature Sammi “Sweetheart,” we’re unsure at this time. Stay tuned for the latest.

Watch the first half of JSFV Season 6 Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.