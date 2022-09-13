Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Might Be Going on Tour

The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show was a love letter to the world of hip-hop, as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar took the stage in Los Angeles for an unforgettable performance. The director behind the show’s music has bigger dreams for it, including taking the artists on tour to perform their greatest hits as they did during the Super Bowl.

Eminem, left, along with Dr Dre, center, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg | Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Dr. Dre headlined the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show brought together five titans of hip-hop (as well as a few special guests) to get fans around the world on their feet and dancing to their favorite hip-hop tracks. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem each got time to shine solo on the stage and perform some of their best-known songs for millions watching worldwide.

The show went on to earn three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Director, and Outstanding Production Design For a Variety Special.

Adam Blackstone wants to take the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on tour

In a September 2022 interview with Variety, the show’s music director Adam Blackstone — who became an Emmy winner in the Outstanding Music Direction category — expressed his desire to turn the award-winning Super Bowl halftime show into a tour across the country.

“People trust me to curate,” Blackstone said. “I saw a couple of my friends pass away during COVID, and I had heard someone say, ‘I don’t want to die with a laptop full of ideas.’”

When it comes to the artists, he put them on notice that he’s ready to go on tour with the show. “I’m calling them all out,” he said. “Let’s take this on the road.”

RELATED: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre Won an Emmy Award For Their Super Bowl Halftime Show

The show was a big moment for West Coast hip-hop

Longtime Super Bowl halftime show director Hamish Hamilton spoke to Billboard about the show’s impact.

“It was one of, if not the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows ever,” Hamilton said. “That [artist] lineup changed the world – they changed music, they changed politics, they changed the way that we dress, they had a seismic influence in music, culture and beyond and not one of them had been on a Super Bowl bill before, and all of a sudden they’re all on the same Super Bowl bill, and by the way it’s [near] Compton, where some of this started, where Dre started, literally this is his backyard. And, of course, you’ve got the home team in the final. It was a hip-hop L.A. Super Bowl once-in-a-lifetime moment. It just had everything extra going for it, from that first shot of Dre in his studio in Compton.”

RELATED: Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre Made History With Their Super Bowl Halftime Show Emmy Win