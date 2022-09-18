Snoop Dogg Joining Forces With Other West Coasts Rappers For Major Music Festival

Snoop Dogg is headlining a major music festival, and iconic West Coast acts are joining him. The festival will be held in Canada this Fall. Out of the performers, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will take the stage. The group announced it’s part of their farewell concert as they are retiring as a group.

The tour is a collaboration between Snoop Dogg and other legendary West Coast acts

The Long Beach. CA native recently announced his High Hopes Concert series. Joining him are Ice Cube, Method Man, Cypress Hill, and other hip hop legends, including Redman, Xzibit, Warren G, and Tha Dogg Pound. The performance will be held in Ontario, California, in November of this year. Tickets are currently available for purchase at Ticketmaster. Prices range from $49 to about $300, with mostly general admission for the festival.

Also joining the series is Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. All five of its members: Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish, and Flesh – will take the stage. The group originated in Cleveland, OH. They gained traction in the early 90s after signing to Eazy E’s Ruthless Records.

The group’s biggest hit is “Tha Crossroads,” a tribute to then-recently deceased Eazy-E. It earned them a Grammy Award in 1997. Several of its members have since transitioned into reality television, on shows like We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop.

It’s a farewell concert for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

The festival will be one of the full group’s final performances. Before all five of the group members performed recently at Verzuz against Three Six Mafia, Bizzy called his group members out for performing as a quartet. At the time, he asked: “Why the f–k is Bone Thugs doing a show without Bizzy?/ I’ll say it again, you should be able to say what you want if they really your friends!!!”

Things have since settled down between the group as Bizzy’s manager reportedly confirmed the rap star will absolutely be present for the show, The Jasmine Brand reports.

The group has been in the news as of late due to reports of being set up by Suge Knight in the ‘90s

In Early September, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony began trending after news broke that Suge Knight allegedly offered $10K to have them attacked in 1995. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Krayzie Bone claimed the former Death Row Records owner put a hit out on him and his group members to be attacked at that year’s Source Awards.

“When we was at the Source Awards, they told me they was gonna pay somebody $10,000 to run up there and sling on [us] with a cane,” he alleged. There was a lot of beef going on back then, it was intense. I remember that Source Awards being very intense. It was wild.”

He continued: “They told us that [Suge] had called a meeting one time and told everybody to look at our videos. One of us was wearing a Georgetown Bulldogs beanie, but we had a New York Yankees — we had different [hats]. The director told us, ‘Put the beanies on because the special effects gonna make y’all afros look like fire.’”

