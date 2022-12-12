Snoop Dogg’s ‘Plizzanet Earth’ Videos Are Endlessly Entertaining

Snoop Dogg isn’t one to let the grass grow under his feet. The “Gin and Juice” rapper has stayed busy since he launched his first album in 1993. However, back then, he went by Snoop Doggy Dogg.

Since then, he’s released 19 studio albums and has been an ambassador for embracing the zenned-out lifestyle that can only come from inhaling copious amounts of pot.

Snoop became famous for his music and lovable for his 4/20 attitude before it was mainstream. But he’s turned that early fame into several surprising and perhaps reputation-bucking pursuits. Among them is a series of guest spots on Jimmy Kimmel Live that have only grown more amusing as time passes.

Snoop Dogg is a national treasure, and not just because of his music

The rapper was at the height of his career in the ’90s and early 2000s. Contemporaries like Dr. Dre helped launch Snoop’s career by featuring him on his “Deep Cover” single, with hits like “What’s My Name” and “Beautiful.”

As music styles changed from gangsta rap in the late ‘90s, Snoop Dogg showed he was a “masterful chameleon,” per All Music, by building on his early success with new sounds in “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and later “Signs” with Justin Timberlake and Charlie Wilson.

Snoop Dogg continues to release music today, but he’s also solidified himself as a national pop icon with appearances in 2004’s Starsky & Hutch and by hosting a series on YouTube called Double G News in which he talks with a variety of musical artists and celebrities about current events, his guests’ projects, and more.

Musically, he’s collaborated with Katy Perry (“California Gurls”), Kanye West, John Legend, and more artists who lend a pop flavor to his signature rap style. Perhaps the most improbable but heart-warming relationship Snoop has is his friendship with Martha Stewart.

The two met when the rapper was a guest on Martha in 2008. Their fondness for each other has grown into what Snoop calls “a natural combination of love, peace, and harmony,” per Mashed.

The unlikely duo hosted the short-lived but Emmy-nominated Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, in which Snoop makes weed jokes, Martha teaches us how to cook, and guests have a good time all around.

The star’s ‘Plizzanet Earth’ spots on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ are hilariously rewatchable

Potluck Dinner Party wasn’t Snoop Dogg’s first foray into television. Among other guest appearances, he narrated a series of clips on Jimmy Kimmel Live about the wonders of the animal kingdom.

From 2015 through 2018, Snoop appeared on Kimmel’s late-night show for pre-recorded segments in which he hilariously put his spin on nature documentary footage of tree frogs, bats and scorpions, otters fighting crocodiles, and more. Called “Plizzanet Earth” segments, each featured an intro reminiscent of the opening scenes of the venerated Planet Earth series.

“These are um…beavers?” Snoop kicks off a segment featuring a group of otters who go toe to toe with a crocodile. As he continues watching, a crocodile splashes in. “Oh my god, that’s a crocodile!” Snoop exclaims. “Look how they [the otters] be standing up on they toes, like we gotta get up outta here, c’mon!”

Snoop continues to be perplexed by what the otters are, which only adds to the hilarity of the clip. “They ain’t scared of him!” he says of the otters, who challenge the croc. “What is these animals? They’re the ones that eat snakes, huh? Is these mongooses?”

Snoop narrates the clips in a rewatchable style. He describes monkeys foraging in an open market in India as a “monkeytown potluck,” in one clip, and tells a scorpion who loses a fight with a bat to “rest in peace” in another. In one of the earliest segments, he asks whether tree frogs are “Geicos.”

The ‘Plizzanet Earth’ clips are reminiscent of the ‘Honey Badger don’t care’ meme

Snoop Dogg’s descriptions of Mother Nature are hilarious, but they’re not entirely original. They’re akin to the “Crazy Nasty*ss Honey Badger” YouTube video that became a viral clip and meme in 2011.

Other irreverent voiceovers of nature videos had surfaced online before Randall narrated the life of the honey badger who demolishes king cobras and hives of bees, per Know Your Meme, but this one took it to a new level.

“Now watch this, look, a snake’s up in a tree. Honey badger don’t care. Honey badger don’t give a sh*t, it just takes what it wants,” Randall says partway through the clip, while footage rolls of the honey badger dragging off a cobra in its mouth.

The narrator used a similar voiceover style to launch a YouTube series called “Randall’s Wild Wild World of Animals,” and later would provide commentary for a number of commercial endeavors.