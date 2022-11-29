Who Is Soccer Star Bukayo Saka’s Girlfriend Tolami Benson?

Bukayo Saka is one of the best young soccer stars in the game today. The professional footballer plays the position of winger, left-back, and midfielder for the Premier League club Arsenal as well as England’s national team.

Despite being in the spotlight, Saka has tried to remain private when it comes to his personal life and so has the woman he’s in a relationship with. Here’s more on the athlete’s girlfriend Tolami Benson.

Bukayo Saka of England emerges from the tunnel before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Benson tries to keep her private life under wraps

It’s believed that Saka and Benson began dating in late 2020.

There isn’t a ton of information about the lady in Saka’s life as Benson has managed to keep many details about her personal life private.

We do know that she was born on Dec. 3, 2000, making her nine months older than Saka who was born on Sept. 5, 2001. She’s also active on social media and has over 20,000 followers on Instagram. Benson and her beau do not follow each other or share pics of one another. Fans caught on that they were an item though after they shared separate pictures on the same yacht in Dubai, and prior to that some of Benson’s followers are certain they did spot Saka in one of her photos.

Reports of a romance between Saka and Benson began after an Instagram post

Reports of a romance between Saka and Benson began in 2021 when she posted a few photos to Instagram. In the first one, she’s holding a large teddy bear and standing next to a mystery man. Fans became convinced that the person in the photo with Benson is Saka, although his face is concealed by a mask.

However, in another picture, you can just about see his side profile as Benson gives him a kiss which left many commenting that it is the soccer star with her.

Benson was spotted in Qatar during the World Cup cheering on Saka

Tolami Benson, partner of Bukayo Saka, looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

RELATED: Who Is Soccer Star Phil Foden’s Girlfriend Rebecca Cooke?

It seemed that the cat was out of the bag when Benson traveled to Qatar and was spotted in the stands during the 2022 World Cup with Saka’s brother.

According to the Mirror, England’s team had “the biggest-ever following of family members at a tournament abroad with around 100 seats in their official allocation in the stands.” On Nov. 26, England’s national team manager, Gareth Southgate, allowed visits from the wives and girlfriends at the players’ hotel for the first time. Benson was seen shopping at a market with Georgina Irwin, the fiancée of Saka’s teammate goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, before heading to the hotel.

A Three Lions source spoke to the publication about the large traveling party at the World Cup and said: “No matter what happens on the pitch, they are there for them off it.”