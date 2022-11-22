Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is one of the best soccer stars in the game today. In 2022, Benzema won the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career joining other greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have also won the award. Although he’s one of the most popular figures in the sport, Benzema for the most part likes to keep his private life under wraps but now we know exactly who he’s dating.

Here’s more on his girlfriend Jordan Ozuna and the famous people the American model dated before the Frenchman.

Ozuna worked at Hooters before she met Benzema

Ozuna was born on Jan. 1, 1990, in Maryland. She and her family also lived in Hawaii and Guam due to her father’s job in the armed forces. She attended Moanalua High School in Honolulu.

After graduation, she moved to Las Vegas and began working at a Hooters restaurant. Ozuna later entered a swimsuit competition and won $50,000. Today, she is signed to a handful of modeling agencies including State Management, Caroline Gleason Management, Tricia Brink Management, and The Salt Agency.

Who Ozuna dated before the soccer star

Ozuna rose to fame in 2016, when she appeared as one of the models at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 fashion show.

Prior to dating the soccer star, the model was linked to a few famous men including Diddy, Justin Beiber, and Tyga.

And before Ozuna, Benzema was linked to a very famous person as well. In 2015, he and singer Rihanna sparked rumors they were dating after being spotted together on several occasions. But by 2017, the Spanish publication Don Balon Rosa reported that the pair’s romance was over and the “Umbrella” artist is the one who ended things.

Benzema brought Ozuna and his ex to an award ceremony

Benzema went on to marry Cora Gauthier and they have a son together. It’s unclear exactly when they split and when Benzema started dating Ozuna but there’s no baby mama drama between Gauthier and his new girlfriend. In fact, the athlete invited both women as his special guests to the Ballon d’Or awards in Paris.

The Daily Mail noted that Ozuna celebrated her man on her Instagram Stories writing “Proud is an understatement” alongside a picture of the two. Gauthier also showed her support after her ex picked up the Golden Ball taking to her Instagram Stories to say: “We are so proud of you.”

During his acceptance speech Benzema said: “There was a difficult period where I wasn’t in the French team but I never stopped working hard or gave up. Really proud of my journey here. It wasn’t easy it was difficult. To be here today for the first time, I am happy, pleased for my work and want to keep going … There are a lot of people to thank. It is an individual prize but still a collective one because of everyone who played a role in it.”