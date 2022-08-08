Social Media Users Drag Celebs Who Posted Tributes and Well Wishes Following High-Speed Crash Involving Anne Heche

Alec Baldwin, Rosanna Arquette, and several other celebrities are finding themselves in the hot seat over social media posts about Anne Heche’s high-speed car crash that left her in ICU with severe burns. The stars are being dragged for asking for prayers for Heche and ignoring the resident of the home that was destroyed in the accident.

Anne Heche is in stable condition after Los Angeles area car accident

On August 5, Anne Heche crashed her blue MINI Cooper twice in the span of minutes. In the first accident, Heche drove her vehicle into a garage at a Los Angeles apartment complex. According to footage obtained by TMZ, residents attempted to keep Heche at the scene, but she sped off. A short time later, Heche crashed her car at high speed into a home on South Walgrove Avenue. After the car crashed through the home, it burst into flame. The car and the house were destroyed in the ensuing blaze. The 750-square-foot home had one occupant who was home at the time. Heche has been hospitalized since.

Several media outlets obtained Ring footage of the street where Heche crashed her vehicle. In the videos, Heche’s car is seen racing through the residential street at speeds far exceeding the 25mph speed limit. The footage captured the sounds of the crash moments after the blue MINI Cooper was seen zipping past.

According to several reports, Heche remains in the hospital days after the crash. She was severely burned in the accident. Heche is currently in stable condition. There is no word on when the 53-year-old actor will be released.

Social media users are dragging celebs for requesting prayers for Heche

Social media users are dragging several celebrities who posted to social media platforms in the hours after Heche’s fiery car crash. Rosanna Arquette and Alec Baldwin are two of the celebrities receiving the most backlash. Both stars took to social media to ask for prayers and good thoughts for Heche’s recovery.

Anne Heche is in the hospital severely burned from a car accident this is really tragic. Pray for her. — ✌?rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 5, 2022

Twitter users took the most issue with the fact that the celebrities in question failed to mention the home’s occupant, who lost everything in the ensuing blaze. Neither Arquette nor Baldwin mentioned the homeowner who was a victim of the high-speed accident in their posts. Peter Facinelli and James Tupper both posted about the accident, too. Neither mentioned the occupant of the home, either. Arquette once again took to Twitter, days after her original tweet, to defend her position. She still hasn’t acknowledged that Heche’s actions left a woman homeless. Twitter followers note that Arquette’s newest tweet is equally tone-deaf.

I will always have compassion for anyone who is suffering a mental health crisis like anne Heche driving under the influence and clearly not ok by putting others lives in danger is so tragic and scary thank God no one else physically burnt but Homes burnt just awful. Im sorry — ✌?rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 8, 2022

Lynne Mishele was home when Heche crashed into the Mar Vista home. Thankfully, she and her pets were not in the area of the house that Heche’s vehicle careened through. It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the blaze. The property is uninhabitable. Mishelle, a small business owner, reportedly lost everything in the fire, including sentimental treasures. A neighbor has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help her rebuild. Neighbors and well-wishers have flocked to the campaign, donating more than $60,000. The fundraising campaign has a goal of $100,000. Mishele, a professional organizer, lost all of her household items and items related to running her business.

Will Anne Heche face charges for the accident?

The LAPD has not charged Heche with any crime related to the crash at this time. That doesn’t mean it won’t be happening, though. While she recovers from the scary incident, police are working to determine what happened.

TMZ spoke to a source close to the investigation. The source alleges that police have obtained a warrant to test Heche’s blood. According to the source, police believe the actor may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the accident occurred. Heche could face additional charges for fleeing the scene of an accident. If the LAPD does issue hit-and-run charges, they would be connected to Heche’s actions before she slammed into Mishele’s home. It could take weeks for the LAPD to build a case.

