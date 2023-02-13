Some Americans Find Meghan Markle ‘Overdramatic,’ Says Behavior Expert

Meghan Markle seems to elicit strong feelings among royal watchers. Some people are big fans, while others are not drawn to the duchess. A behavior expert says some people in the United States find Meghan to be “overdramatic.” Here’s what the expert had to say about the royal family member.

Meghan Markle’s popularity is declining in the United States, according to a new survey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

A recent poll shows Meghan’s popularity is on the decline in the United States. According to a Newsweek poll, Meghan has seen a 36-point decline, while Prince Harry has seen a drop of 45 points compared to a poll conducted one month earlier.

According to the publication, the data suggests Meghan and Harry have “alienated” some people after the release of Spare and some of their TV interviews. A poll conducted by Ipsos also showed a decrease in the couple’s popularity.

Some Americans think Meghan Markle is ‘overdramatic’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Meghan has many fans around the world, but some people in the United States don’t feel a connection with the duchess. Dr. Lillian Glass, a human behavior expert and author of Toxic People: 10 Ways of Dealing With People Who Make Your Life Miserable, explains why Meghan might not get through to some people.

“It’s in the tone of her voice, her body language, there’s nothing genuine there,” Glass tells Express. “She’s very phony, she’s contrived, she’s very overdramatic. The way she pauses when she speaks. The way she showed how she bowed for Queen.”

Glass says Meghan’s exaggerated bow during the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary likely caused some people to view her as disingenuous and “dramatic.” Some people thought Meghan’s actions were disrespectful.

Some don’t like Meghan Markle’s habit of looking into the camera

Some royal watchers have pointed out Meghan’s tendency to find the camera whenever she’s at an event. She is often seen smiling and making eye contact with the camera. Glass says some people might find this off-putting. She says Meghan gives a “toothy smile, when nobody else in the photographs or the videos is smiling.”

According to Glass, some people are affected by this behavior more than others. “It’s human behavior, and having studied human behavior for four decades, I can tell you that people are so sensitive to that kind of thing,” Glass tells Express.

Although Glass believes Meghan’s habit of looking into cameras might be annoying to some people, body language expert Inbaal Honigman says this behavior demonstrates how “fearless” the duchess is.

“Meghan’s tendency to stare directly at the cameras when she is being photographed is only a natural extension of her habit of maintaining eye contact with people she talks to,” Honigman tells Express. “In terms of body language, direct eye contact shows a person who is attentive and happy to listen.”

Honigman continues, “It’s a mark of honesty and interest. When people look directly at their conversation partner, they are seen as more sociable and authentic. By the same token, looking directly at the camera makes Meghan appear more focused and involved. Eye contact can make some people feel uneasy because it’s a show of confidence and fearlessness. Not everyone likes confident people.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.