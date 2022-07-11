Some Fans Doubt Chris Pratt Saying He Is ‘Not a Religious Person’

Chris Pratt has come a long way since he portrayed Andy Dwyer on the beloved NBC comedy Parks and Recreation. Since the show ended, Pratt has starred in major movie franchises like Jurassic World and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In more recent years, Pratt has found himself receiving criticism on the internet. The criticism ranges from him being voted the “Worst Chris” when compared to Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Hemsworth to being condemned for his alleged political and religious views.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Pratt asserted that he is “not a religious person.” However, some fans still do not believe Pratt even after the interview was published.

Chris Pratt said he is ‘not a religious person’

In the interview with Men’s Health, Pratt addressed many controversies that have been brought up on the internet in recent years. Those who know Pratt also took the time to defend the actor.

James Gunn, who has directed Pratt multiple times in Guardians of the Galaxy films spoke in support of Pratt, telling Men’s Health:

“It absolutely infuriates me. Chris is unspeakably kind to people; he goes out of his way to help kids. He’s an especially loving father. And there’s a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him—about his politics, about who he is, about what he believes of other people, you know?”

While being interviewed for Men’s Health, Pratt set the record straight about his religious views to make sure fans do not assume anything about him.

“Religion has been oppressive as f*** for a long time,” Pratt told Men’s Health. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person.”

In the interview with Men’s Health, Pratt also shared how he interprets religion in his day-to-day life, saying:

“I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

Some fans doubt Chris Pratt saying he isn’t ‘religious’

After the Men’s Health article was published, internet users analyzed Pratt’s words and discussed the article on social media. For some, Pratt’s sentiments were not enough to convince them.

“This is the guy who carried a huge cross up a hill on Easter but wants us to believe he’s not religious. Lol yeah ok sure,” wrote a fan on Reddit.

“It’s such a transparently desparate attempt at a PR cleanup too lol. ‘I’m not that religious guys! So anyway I was golfing with my pastor the other day…’ Not even the comment sections on Instagram and Twitter are falling for it,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“I would believe Chris Pratt was a Christian and a decent person if he ever just openly spoke out when reproductive rights or LGBTQ rights were under threat (or even just when he was asked)… But Chris doesn’t, so I don’t. It’s not that hard to be a Christian and to be a good person. Chris just isn’t,” wrote a Reddit user.

Other fans defended the actor online

While many were quick to condemn Pratt following the Men’s Health interview, other fans used social media to defend the actor.

“People need to stop twisting what he said. He very clearly meant that he doesn’t necessarily identify as ‘religious’ because religion has harmed so many people. That has nothing to do with his relationship with God, or what he believes,” a Reddit user wrote.

“I’m not criticizing him for that btw. He totally has every right to love his church and religion, and I honestly think he got more criticism than he should have… I think people are just pointing out how silly it is for him to say he isn’t religious right now,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Man, the internet mob is in full force here. Pure hate. Pure toxicity. That’s what this whole story is… Leave Chris Pratt alone. He’s just a person like everyone else. People attack him because they’re angry, but he has absolutely no power to change anything in this country,” wrote a Reddit user.

Despite Pratt taking the time to defend himself in his recent interview with Men’s Health, he still appears to be a divisive name to some on the internet.

