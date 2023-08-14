'OutDaughtered' stars Adam and Danielle Busby do their best to parent their six children, and they can't possibly catch everything. But some fans just can't help but complain.

The Busby crew is back in full swing. OutDaughtered, the popular TLC show that documents the lives of Adam and Danielle Busby and their six children (five of whom are quintuplets), is back for its ninth season after taking a more than two-year hiatus. The girls have grown up quickly, and Adam and Danielle are navigating life as parents of six to one pre-teen and five eight-year-olds.

While it certainly can’t be easy to pay close attention to all six kids at once, fans of the show took issue with one scene where some of the girls appear to be wearing their seatbelts incorrectly.

‘OutDaughtered’ fans were worried about the kids in one scene

Fans often take to Reddit to discuss the show and its happenings. While some of the discussions are positive, others critique certain aspects of the show or its cast. And in one such incidence, some fans took issue with the way some of the kids were wearing their seatbelts. Still, we can’t help but think that Adam and Danielle are only human and can’t possibly catch every little thing their daughters do.

While driving to The Keys back in 2021, the camera was showing the inside of the car, with the girls in back seat. Viewers could see that Blayke and one of the couple’s quints weren’t properly wearing their seatbelts, and it was worrisome.

“Did anyone else notice that Blayke and one of the twins had their seatbelts behind their backs? Yikes,” one user wrote of the situation. “Yeah I noticed that too,” someone else commented. “Probably ‘don’t like how it feels’ and they obviously don’t get corrected.”

Another user agreed, but someone else chimed in saying it might not have been Adam and Danielle’s fault. “Sometimes, no matter HOW MUCH you correct a kid, they’re going to ‘fox it’ anyway as soon as you aren’t looking,” the user said. In fairness, it’s hard to keep an eye on every kid at all times, so Adam and Danielle likely didn’t even notice the safety issue.

Adam and Danielle Busby are happy the kids will have the show to look back on

It’s not an easy decision to agree to let cameras in on almost every aspect of your life (especially given that criticism is inevitable), but the Busbys have good reason: They want their children to have the memories. Speaking to The List, Adam and Danielle agreed that allowing the kids to film means they also have that footage to look back on down the road.

“It’s a very unique experience that very few people in the world will ever get,” Adam said of the experience for his daughters. “I think of the future … Their entire childhood was documented so that they can go back and their own children can go back and see this.”

Danielle agreed with Adam, and also added that putting the kids on camera helps them understand how close they are with their sisters at this age. “We want them to remember, too, the closeness and the value of family and how important it is,” she said. “We have a very interesting story, and God’s given us many trials to face … It’s part of the legacy that we’re leaving behind one day.”