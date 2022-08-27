Some Ree Drummond Fans Call Out 1 of ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star’s Cooking Habits That Gives Them Anxiety

Ree Drummond is adored by her fans but there’s one kitchen habit The Pioneer Woman star has that some of her followers say gives them anxiety. Drummond’s flowy tops are problematic for some of her viewers, it seems.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond prefers wearing flowing tops

Drummond often opts for flowing tops rather than form-fitting shirts as her preferred style. In an interview with People, Drummond chatted about her Walmart clothing collection, touching on her favorite silhouettes.

Even though she’s lost weight, Drummond said she still favors her signature flowing tops. “I found that I love the same clothes,” Drummond explained. “My size may be a little bit smaller, but I still love the [loose] silhouettes. A little ruffle here and there. Empire waist. I still like the relaxed fit with enough fitted little details that it doesn’t look like I’m wearing curtains.”

The Food Network host continued, “It’s still very flattering. I’m still loving the same style.”

Drummond added, “If it fits me, I love it. It doesn’t matter where it comes from, what it’s made of. When I find a top I love or a sweater that fits, it’s just the best day of my life.”

Drummond’s flowing sleeves are a problem for some fans

The Pioneer Woman star’s style choice has been a topic of discussion among some of her fans who find the flowing sleeves problematic. In a 2022 Reddit post, one fan noted how Drummond’s sleeves are anxiety-inducing.

“Every time I watch her show, I feel anxious because her sleeves are always oversized and I’m just waiting for her to catch a pot handle and have hot food dumped on her,” they wrote. “The first thing I learned in home economics was not to wear anything that might impede my ability to cook safely, including long necklaces, hoodies with dangling cords, and giant sleeves. It bothers me that Food Network hasn’t called her out on this. So unsafe!”

Another Reddit user responded, “I just watched her readjust a pot handle because of her sleeve. In the same episode, she almost dipped her sleeve in her frying pan.”

Others argued, “It’s a TV show. She isn’t working in a professional kitchen that has rules about clothing/jewelry wearing” and “Her sleeves are mostly quarter or elbow length and she’s obviously very careful.”

Fans have called out Ree Drummond’s style in the past

In a December 2021 Instagram post of a clip from her cooking show, Drummond demonstrated how to make lasagna. Some of her fans took notice that she wasn’t wearing her typical flowy sleeves and were glad to see it.

“With good sleeves!! Those long flowy sleeves give me anxiety Ree,” one person said. Others agreed, with one person commenting, “I’m glad I’m not the only one with anxiety about those sleeves.”

In a Dec. 15, 2021 Instagram post showing off Drummond’s holiday clothing, one follower warned, “You really need to watch those long sleeves drag through the food you are making.”

Another person noted, “Love them too. I just don’t like the way the sleeves drag in all the food you cook. But they are beautiful.”

Another fan responded, “I agree! Hoping one of these days she doesn’t set a sleeve on fire.”

RELATED: Ree Drummond Worried About Staining Her Shimmery Shirt While Cooking on ‘The Pioneer Woman’ and Fans Had the Perfect Solution