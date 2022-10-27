‘Somebody’ and 6 Good K-Dramas to Watch in November 2022

While the October lineup of K-drama storylines is ending, November promises more than enough juicy and tantalizing must-watches for 2022. What is in store for fans in November? Netflix will debut a worthwhile and unique romance that begins to flourish in the fashion industry in The Fabulous. Other K-dramas include a reboot of a French comedy series, a new Song Joong-ki drama, and a chilling story of love and murder.

Actor Song Joong-ki in 2022 Novemer K-drama ‘Reborn Rich’ | via JTBC

‘Call My Agent!’ is a 2022 November K-drama remake of a French series

November promises one comedy-based K-drama for fans to enjoy. Call My Agent! is a remake of the French series of the same name. The storyline revolves around a group of talent agents working for a company led by Tae-oh (Lee Seo-jin).

Like most feel-good dramas, the characters are experts at solving their clients’ problems, scandals, and anything thrown at them. But they are the worst at fixing their personal lives. Fans will see the drama as a treat as there will be celebrity cameos like Marvel actor Claudia Kim.

Call My Agent! will air on Nov. 7 and be available in select regions on Netflix.

‘Please Send Me a Fan Letter’ stars Girl’s Generation idol and actor Sooyoung

Fans are in for a treat with MBC’s Please Send Me a Fan Letter. The storyline combines the hardships of celebrity life and a father who does everything he can to make his daughter happy. Lovestruck in the City star Sooyoung plays the role of Han Kang-hee, a top celebrity actor who soon faces the worst crisis in her career due to a fan letter.

Meanwhile, actor Yoon Park plays the role of Bang Jeong-seok. The character is a single father who has raised his daughter alone. But his daughter is sick with cancer and has one wish. In the hope of making his daughter’s wish come true, he sends a fake fan letter.

Please Send Me a Fan Letter premieres on Nov. 26.

‘I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything is a 2022 November K-drama about healing and love

The last time fans saw actor Im Si-wan in a K-drama was in 2020 in Netflix’s Run On. He returns to the small-screen in I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything alongside AOA’s Seolhyun. The 2022 November K-drama is a healing drama with a love storyline. Lee Yeo-reum (Seolhyun) is going through a tough time in her life after being dumped by her boyfriend and losing her mother shortly after.

Wanting a change of scenery and to escape her grief, she moves to a small town seaside town called Agnok. In the unassuming town, Yeo-reum meets the kind but introverted local librarian, Ahn Dae-beom (Im). Soompi explains, “However, underneath Ahn Dae Bum’s shy and timid exterior are his own stories and secrets, leaving viewers to guess what exactly brought him to this unknown corner of the earth.” Together, they face their dark pasts and learn to move on.

I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything premieres via ENA in November.

‘Reborn Rich’ has actor Song Joong-ki brought back to life and seeking revenge

The crime K-drama Vincenzo was a success for Netflix starring Song Joong-ki as a Korean-born Italian consigliere for the mafia who escapes to South Korea after being betrayed. Now Song stars in another revenge storyline in the 2022 November K-drama Reborn Rich.

As a small-screen adaptation of the webtoon The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate, Yoon Hyun-woo (Song) is betrayed and killed by the youngest son of the wealthy Sunyang family. After serving them his entire life, he is reincarnated into the body of the person that killed him. His goal? To take down the family that took everything from him.

Reborn Rich is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 18 and stream on Viu and Viki.

‘The Fabulous’ follows the lives of four friends in the fashion industry through work, love, and more

One of the most anticipated K-dramas of 2022 coming in November is The Fabulous. SHINee’s Minho stars as a freelance photo editor Ji Woo-min. While being good at his job, he has lost his passion for it. Meanwhile, Pyo Ji-eun, played by Chae Soo-bin, is a public relations manager for a luxury brand. Her lifelong dream is to work in the fashion industry, but she faces a few battles.

The Fabulous develops a compelling and sizzling romance between Ji-eun and Woo-min. The two characters are also joined by their friends, a fashion model and the other a designer with an incredible artistic sensibility.

The Fabulous will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 4.

‘Somebody’ is a complex story of love that hides a serial killer’s dark intentions

For fans in desperate need of a dark and twisted crime thriller, Netflix’s 2022 November K-drama Somebody will tick off more than a few boxes. Prepare for a complex and bizarre story of love and murder. Actor Kang Hae-lim plays the female lead character, Sum. She is socially aware and mimics the emotions of the people around her. She is a developer who created the social connection app Somebody.

But she soon becomes entangled with the police when a slew of brutal murders are connected to her app. Someone is using the app to find victims. At the same time, she meets architect Yoon-o, played by Kim Young-kwang. While falling deeply in love, Yoon-o harbors a dark and disturbing secret.

Somebody will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 18.

‘Revenge of Others’ has two high school students pursue a killer in the 2022 November K-drama

All of Us Are Dead star Lomon takes the lead role in Revenge of Others alongside actor Shin Ye-eun. The teen thriller has Chan-mi (Shin) seeking answers after her twin brother dies by suicide. While the police think it was deliberate, Chan-mi learns there was a hooded figure. As part of the school’s shooting team, she practices her skills and owns a firearm to catch the killer.

She soon joins forces with school outsider Ji Soo-heon (Lomon). He enacts revenge on bullies on behalf of others. While warning Chan-mi of the danger she faces, they both pursue the person responsible.

Revenge of Others premieres Disney+ on Nov. 9.

