Song Kang’s Best Netflix K-Dramas, Ranked

One of the top K-drama actors at the moment is Song Kang. The 28-year-old has been titled the ‘Son of Netflix’ by fans as his most prominent and leading role K-dramas have all premiered on Netflix. Song Kang has enthralled audiences with an apocalyptic horror thriller K-drama to more than a few romances on Netflix that have made fans swoon.

Song Kang in the Netflix K-drama ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’| via JTBC

‘Forecasting Love and Weather’ is an age-gap romance in the workplace

Song Kang has only starred in one Netflix K-drama so far in 2022. Alongside Park Min-young, the actor played the lead in Forecasting Love and Weather. The storyline showed promise as it focuses on the stressful lives of employees working in the Korea Meteorological Administration. But amid the workplace is a romance.

Jin Ha-kyung (Park) is 35 years old and in a long-term relationship with another coworker. But when learning she was being cheated on, she ended it. She vows not to get involved with a coworker again until she meets Lee Shi-woo (Song Kang). Gifted in forecasting the weather, Shi-woo has no problem telling Ha-kyung his feelings for her.

Forecasting Love and Weather is a good drama if fans are willing to stick through the first handful of episodes. The age-gap romance’s complexity and ex-partners’ tension is a riveting watch. But the storyline can sometimes be slow until hitting a major dramatic moment.

‘Love Alarm’ was Song Kang’s first K-drama on Netflix that gained him immense fame

Before Netflix’s Love Alarm, Song Kang had supporting roles in a few other K-dramas. But the 2019 teen romance skyrocketed the actor to stardom as a heartthrob with talent. The K-drama soon became a romance staple and the epitome of a complex love triangle. Set in the fall, a high schooler named Kim Jo-jo (Kim So-hyun) lives in a society where a popular dating app dictates people’s lives.

She soon gets trapped in a romance between her friend, who has a crush on her, and the school’s number one student and heartthrob. Hwang Sun-oh (Song Kang) is a handsome model who sets his eye on Jo-jo after realizing his best friend, Lee Hye-yeong (Jung Ga-ram), likes her.

Love Alarm is, without a doubt, a must-watch to get to know Song Kang at the beginning of his leading role career. Its storyline will frustrate fans in the best way possible and itching to know who Jo-jo falls in love with. To make it even better, the story continues in a second season.

‘Nevertheless’ is a mature romance that had fans loving and hating the male lead

Song Kang has made his career starring in romance K-dramas. His good looks, charming smile, and persona work well with any role. But the 2021 K-drama, Nevertheless, had fans almost hating Song Kang’s character of Park Jae-eon. The mature storyline focuses on two art students at university.

Yoo Na-bi (Han So-hee) is getting over a breakup that publically humiliated her. On a chance encounter, she meets her school’s number one playboy, Jae-eon. While being warned about his red flags and habit of dating girls, Na-bi becomes trapped in his charm.

Na-bi vowed never to believe in love again, while Jae-eon would rather live his life never committing. But their growing and toxic love story have both of them experiencing what they did not want. Nevertheless is undoubtedly one of Song Kang’s steamiest K-dramas but worth the watch for a few reasons.

While fans may be frustrated with Na-bi’s decisions, it portrays a realistic side of romance and red flags. Song Kang does a convincing job of showing the deeply rooted complexities of his character, who is unsure of what it means to love.

Netflix’s ‘Sweet Home’ K-drama stars Song Kang amid a monster apocalypse

One of Song Kang’s best K-drama roles is in a genre fans have never previously seen him in. Sweet Home debuted on Netflix in 2020 and became an instant success due to its live-action adaptation of a popular webtoon. Cha Hyun-soo (Song Kang) is a loner who lost his family and moved into a new residential building.

Overnight, the world changes and the tenants find themselves trapped inside. Why? The outside world has transformed into heinous monsters based on their inner desires. At any moment, anyone can turn. As the tenants deal with internal dilemmas and try to survive, Hyun-soo shows signs of turning. But he battles the inner montser to keep his humanity. With all the strength and immunity of a monster, he helps the tenants survive.

Sweet Home is a perfect watch for fans who wants to see Song Kang in a more gritty and serious role. The storyline is dynamic and horrifying on many levels. Not to mention, Song Kang and some of the main cast will return for two more seasons.

‘Navillera’ will have fans crying their eyes out

While the actor is well known for his other K-dramas, Song Kang’s role in the K-drama Navillera will hit home. The 2021 K-drama is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name. It focuses on two main characters at different stages of their lives. Song Kang stars as Lee Chae-rok, a male ballerina who has lost his passion in the Netflix K-drama.

He soon meets Shim Deok-chul (Park In-hwan), a 70-year-old man who sees his friends pass away and regret never fulfilling their dreams. Deok-chul decides to take the plunge and fulfill his childhood dream of being a ballerina. Chae-rok unwillingly becomes his teacher.

Together they develop a strong bond as Deok-chul becomes a father figure for Chae-rok. As Deok-chul becomes reanimated about life, Chae-rok finds his passion again. But life intervenes and has both characters facing a new reality. There is no romance. Instead, Song Kang dazzles as a character who finds stability within himself.

Fans can watch Song Kang’s K-dramas on Netflix.

