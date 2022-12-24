Why Songs on the Beach Boys’ ‘Shut Down Volume Two’ Weren’t ‘Part of the Hot-rod Thing,’ According to Brian Wilson

Whether it’s “Fun, Fun, Fun,” or “Shut Down,” the Beach Boys often sing about their love of cars. Not every album had “hot-rod” themes, though, as Brian Wilson mentioned one collection that primarily featured love songs. Here’s what we learned from this songwriter’s memoir, I Am Brian Wilson.

Brian Wilson is a founding member of the Beach Boys, co-writing ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ and ‘Shut Down’

Rock and roll group The Beach Boys pose with Corvette (Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, Mike Love) | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Brian Wilson appeared in the Beach Boys alongside brothers Dennis and Carl Wilson, Mike Love, and Al Jardine. He appeared as a primary songwriter for the group, also elaborating on the band’s contributions to compilation albums.

Brian Wilson described the meaning behind ‘Shut Down’ and ‘Shut Down Volume 2’

They love girls, cars, and California. Some projects had overarching themes, including Shut Down — not to be confused with the Beach Boys song of the same title, released in conjunction with Surfin’ USA.

The Shut Down album featured tracks from several Capitol Record artists and bands, with the Beach Boys contributing “409” and “Shut Down.” “Shut Down,” in particular, explored the band’s affinity for cars and was written by Brian Wilson and Roger Christian.

“It happened on the strip where the road is wide,” the lyrics state. “Two cool shorts standin’ side by side / Yeah, my fuel-injected Stingray and a four-thirteen / A revvin’ up our engines and it sounds real mean.”

This project differed from Shut Down Volume 2 — an album exclusively created by the Beach Boys. That included “Don’t Worry Baby,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love.” In I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir, the songwriter detailed his perspective on the Beach Boys’ albums.

“Even though Shut Down and the Capitol compilation album were part of the hot-rod thing, most of the songs on our Shut Down Volume 2 album weren’t,” Wilson wrote. “’Fun, Fun, Fun,’ was, and it was a big hit. But other songs were love songs, like ‘The Warmth of the Sun’ or ‘Keep an Eye on Summer.'”

‘Shut Down Volume 2’ included ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ by the Beach Boys

Shut Down Volume 2 was released in 1964, with some songs written by Mike Love and others created by Brian Wilson. As Wilson’s memoir noted, one of the most popular songs from this collection was about cars — “Fun, Fun, Fun.”

“Well, she got her daddy’s car / And she cruised through the hamburger stand now,” the first verse states. “Seems she forgot all about the library / Like she told her old man now / And with the radio blasting / Goes cruising just as fast as she can now.”

The song’s story details a woman having fun with her father’s car without his knowledge. When he does find out, though, he’ll “take the T-bird away.” Now, music by the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.