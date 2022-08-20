‘Sons of Anarchy’: What Happened to Jax in Prison?

Sons of Anarchy Season 3 ended with Jax Teller and several Club members getting arrested. However, thanks to Jax, they didn’t serve long behind bars. After their release in the season 4 premiere, it’s implied Jax was seriously injured while they were serving time. Here’s what happened to Jax in prison.

Jax went to prison for 14 months following the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Season 3 finale

When Jax’s son Abel is kidnapped, he and the rest of the Sons of Anarchy head to Belfast to rescue him. While there, Jax makes a deal with Agent Stahl, seemingly betraying SAMCRO. After Jax, Clay, and most of the Club are arrested on gun charges, Agent Stahl seems to have the upper hand.

However, it’s quickly revealed that Jax “double-crossing” the Club was all a part of the plan. Opie Winston kills Stahl and Jax, and the Club members are sentenced to only 14 months behind bars. Additionally, the Sons swindled the Russians, giving them a fake $2 million in exchange for Jimmy O.

What happened to Jax Teller in prison?

Sons of Anarchy picks back up in the season 4 premiere, with Jax and the rest of the Sons’ release from prison. In the opening scene, Jax is shown shirtless in prison. Three new scars are shown on in torso. Later, once the Club resumes its activities, there’s talk of getting revenge for what happened to Jax in prison.

A deleted scene reveals what went down. While in line to use the phones, Jax was ambushed by the Russians. He was stabbed three times in the torso. The stabbing is presumably revenge for the Sons swindling the Russians.

Although they appear to have smoothed things over with the Russians, the Sons enact their revenge in season 4, episode 1. Otto stabs the man who shanked Jax in prison, and SAMCRO kills several more Russians, with Jax taking out the gang’s leader, Putalov, after Opie’s wedding.

Charlie Hunnam almost got a ‘Sons of Anarchy’ inspired tattoo

Luckily, Charlie Hunnam doesn’t have any of Jax Teller’s scars, but he did consider getting a tattoo inspired by his time on the show. In a video provided by ET Online, Hunnam discusses helping design one of the (fake) tattoos he wears as Jax.

“I wanted to have some kind of memorial to [his] father, John Teller, because in the show, that character – although you never get to meet him – is a huge, important character on the show and a huge part of Jax’s life and journey,” Hunnam said.

He added that meeting a real and “very famous” biker inspired the tombstone design. Hunnam even considered getting the tattoo for real. “At the early part of the show, I actually thought maybe I would have it tattooed on me,” he said. “Thankfully, my girlfriend convinced me that that would not be a good idea.” The actor explained that covering tattoos for other acting gigs would have been “a pain in the ass.”

