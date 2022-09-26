Sound on Sound Attendees React to Day 2 Improvements at the Music Festival

Sound on Sound reacted and responded to negative feedback from attendees — implementing changes for Day 2 of their Connecticut music festival. Here’s what patrons are saying on social media.

Sound on Sound ‘refined’ their festival experience for Day 2

As the first Sound on Sound music festival, artists like The Lumineers and Stevie Nicks appeared at the Bridgeport, Connecticut Seaside Park.

Following parking lot problems, long food lines, and an apparent lack of toilet paper, some attendees took to social media, asking for refunds and criticizing the festival’s poor planning. Sound on Sound then released a statement, “agreeing” with feedback from festival goers.

“Our team is working overnight to expand and reconfigure the viewing area to accommodate more space for all fans, and defining walkaways across the performance field for crowd movement,” the statement read.

“We are also expanding the No Chair Zones in the viewing area and will be more actively enforcing the policy to keep the space in front of the stages open for fans to stand and enjoy the show,” the Instagram caption continued.”

Sound on Sound attendees reacted to changes on Day 2 of the music festival

Day 2 of the music festival included performances from The National, Brandi Carlile, and headliners Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds. It also featured marked walkways and increased staff at food and beverage stations.

Subsequently, attendees took to social media, commenting on the changes to the Seaside Park event. Some opted to skip the second day of Sound on Sound. Others noted the positive changes and a better experience overall.

Of course my wife (who went to #soundonsound with a friend) reports a better experience tonight. Partly less people (weather/bad 1st day), partly some better organization. Figures, this was the day I was looking forward to, too. — Selectman Christopher E. Bowen (@bowen4seymour) September 25, 2022

“Very happy with the improvements on day 2! Honestly, I came here before to criticize, now I feel like I have… to congratulate on the improvements,” one Instagram user wrote. “Good to know we were heard.”

“I know y’all got beat up in the comments yesterday, but today was an absolute joy. Love that you took ownership for yesterday’s drops and fixed them in real-time,” another attendee commented. “[The] second day experience was great, can’t wait to be back next year.”

Sound on Sound Day 2 ended early because of ‘approaching weather’

With lightning as a significant safety concern, festivals have been postponed and canceled due to inclement weather, including New York City’s 2019 Governors Ball. With thunderstorms forecasted for Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday, Sound on Sound also released a statement regarding its umbrella policy.

“We are monitoring potential weather today,” the Instagram post said. “Stay tuned for more updates. Come prepared with your rain boots and jacket. Small, compact umbrellas are okay, but please leave large umbrellas at home.”

With thunderstorms approaching the venue, artists were asked to cut their performances short — including the headlining act. Attendees with the “Sound on Sound” app received a message: “Due to approaching weather, tonight’s show is ending early. Please exit calmly, follow instructions from safety personnel, and get home safely.”

