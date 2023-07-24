Did Prince Harry actually call Prince William recently to discuss a return to the royal family? Sources say yes, but it seems hard to believe.

There are rumors swirling that Prince Harry recently had a conversation with his brother, Prince William, about returning to London. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family back in 2020 after difficulties adapting to royal life. There were issues between Harry and his family, as well as issues between the couple and the press, which led them to ultimately step away.

Now, though, several outlets are reporting that Harry is on his way out of California and hopes to return to London — but, honestly, could that ever be true? Let’s not get our hopes up.

Prince William with Prince Harry in 2021 | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry was rumored to have called Prince William about returning to London

On July 19, news outlets began reporting that Harry had supposedly reached out to Prince William about re-integrating himself back into the royal family — along with Meghan. The base of the rumor comes from an alleged royal source who claims Harry and Meghan are concerned about money and think they made a mistake in stepping away from the royal family.

An unnamed source (the first issue with rumors like this, we might add), reportedly told InTouch Weekly that “Harry admitted [to Meghan] he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.” And, supposedly, William was shocked.

Is there any truth to the rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to the UK?

The reality of the situation is that there is absolutely no confirmation this rumor is true. Two big problems: The source is unnamed, which means it could be anyone. The second problem? This alleged source somehow knows exactly how Meghan feels (saying Meghan was allegedly “livid” over learning Harry called William), and exactly how William feels, saying he was shocked to receive the call. Harry and William live halfway around the world from one another and have been pitted against each other for the better part of five years. It seems highly unlikely that one single source would have intel on both sides of an estranged family.

The rumor stems from reported money issues. While Harry and Meghan did have a Spotify deal crumble, the two still had a highly successful Netflix documentary, and Harry’s “Spare” memoir did nothing short of exceed expectations. While some have questioned what the couple’s future holds, it’s hard to believe they’re already having money issues despite “Spare” being released only a few months ago.

Here’s the bottom line: Harry and Meghan have been on poor terms with the royal family for years. While Harry has said he hopes to reconcile, it’s unlikely that he would just wake up and return to the royal family after spending hardly any time with them in 2023, with the exception of less than 24 hours to celebrate his father’s coronation. While some people might hope that Harry and Meghan ultimately do decide to return to the UK, if that day ever does come, it would likely only be after there has been a ton of work to make amends. Needless to say, we’re not holding our breath.